First Time Home Buyers Can Turn to John Cornish for Quick and Convenient Home Financing Solutions

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender
·4 min read

Bettendorf, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, based in Davenport, Iowa, wants to inform everyone that he can help first time home buyers find the fast and convenient solution with regards to home financing. He is considered to be one of the leaders when it comes to real estate financing. He started his career after graduating from St. Ambrose University in 2003 and in the past 10 years, he has helped more than 2,300 families in getting the needed financing for buying a home or refinancing a home to offer more financial freedom. Currently, with more than 18 years of experience in home financing and about 250 five star reviews on Google, he continues to offer his knowledge and expertise, especially to help first time home buyers.

John Cornish can help first time home buyers benefit from one of the available state programs, the tax breaks, and home financing that is supported by the federal government. Since a new home is truly a large investment, practically all home buyers don’t have the entire amount to buy the property. Thus, it is essential to find a provider of home financing, for instance, the VA home program where the US Dept. of Veterans Affairs provides a guarantee for a percentage of the amount being borrowed, thus enabling the banks and other financial institutions to charge lower interest rates and offer better terms.

John Cornish
John Cornish

Unfortunately, the VA home financing program is only available for veterans, service members, and eligible surviving spouses. VA provides a home financing guaranty and other housing-related programs to help them with regards to buying, building, retaining, repairing or adapting a home for personal occupancy. The funding for the VA home programs comes from private financing companies but it is the VA that guarantees a certain portion of the amount to allow better terms to be offered.

Another option is the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home financing program. This federal program has the goal of providing assistance to low- to moderate-income families in purchasing a home for themselves. The home financing deal is insured by the federal government and is issued by a bank or some other financial institution that has been approved by the FHA. An important advantage of the FHA home financing arrangement is its lower minimum down payment in contrast to the conventional home financing providers. In addition, those with lower credit scores may also get approved. First time home buyers frequently find the FHA home financing deal to be the most affordable option for them.

Meanwhile, those who would like to know more about John Cornish can check out the latest article about him. Those who have used the services of John Cornish have been leaving rave reviews about his services. For instance, Katie M. recently gave him a five star rating and said, “John and his entire team made our home buying process incredibly smooth and easy. He always answered our questions in a timely manner. He was very reassuring and helped calm our nerves of the ever changing rates we faced. We highly recommend working with his team to ensure a stress-free process. Thank you so much!”

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender has played a major role in assisting over 2,300 families acquire a new home during the past 10 years, thus, earning him the reputation of being a to real estate financing expert in the Quad Cities. He has more than 18 years of home financing experience, which enable him to provide the best possible service for home buyers, the community, and realtor partners. He always discusses the important aspects of the home financing options with each of this clients and performs an in-depth analysis of their goals with regards to owning a home. And for clients who already own a home, he can help them examine their different kinds of refinancing options. .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue_gN7mGUpU

People who would like to learn more about the services provided by John Cornish - Mortgage Lender can visit their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They can also check out the latest news article about John Cornish.

###

For more information about John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender
John Cornish
(563) 214-1539
jcornish@gohomeside.com
5189 Utica Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807

CONTACT: John Cornish


