First Trust ETF Sees 12% AUM Jump From Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 19
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,203.41
9,782.28
12.30%
704.30
432,845.06
0.16%
429.48
14,490.09
2.96%
417.63
9,706.79
4.30%
295.07
4,602.07
6.41%
287.99
14,498.09
1.99%
277.10
104,876.12
0.26%
261.54
423,703.48
0.06%
222.92
2,032.55
10.97%
206.12
32,594.72
0.63%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,176.48
498,343.94
-0.24%
-484.28
16,716.49
-2.90%
-425.76
246,836.10
-0.17%
-357.29
58,170.35
-0.61%
-329.07
45,358.56
-0.73%
-321.65
28,093.49
-1.14%
-305.92
34,397.66
-0.89%
-295.87
6,769.27
-4.37%
-286.70
17,444.39
-1.64%
-262.78
11,898.73
-2.21%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-28.60
7,426.76
-0.39%
Asset Allocation
8.51
17,298.20
0.05%
Commodities
-93.81
143,954.29
-0.07%
Currency
-210.34
55,271.56
-0.38%
International Equity
-1,261.43
1,415,156.25
-0.09%
International Fixed Income
44.24
188,300.52
0.02%
Inverse
-491.08
14,450.04
-3.40%
Leveraged
1,064.43
86,036.11
1.24%
U.S. Equity
601.69
5,248,757.61
0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
-758.34
1,356,643.90
-0.06%
Total:
-1,124.72
8,533,295.23
-0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.