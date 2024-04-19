First Trust ETF Sees 12% AUM Jump From Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 19

If you are still holding to Nvidia stock, here is a key sell signal to watch for: Shares dipped below the 50-day moving average Friday. Nvidia's chart shows that its relative strength line, which compares the company's stock performance to the S&P 500, is flattening. Chief Executive Jensen Huang recently addressed students at his alma mater of Oregon State University and stated that "artificial intelligence is the technology industry's single greatest contribution to social elevation."

Investor's Business Daily • 7h ago