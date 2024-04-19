First Trust ETF Sees 12% AUM Jump From Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 19

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

FTCS

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

1,203.41

9,782.28

12.30%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

704.30

432,845.06

0.16%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

429.48

14,490.09

2.96%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

417.63

9,706.79

4.30%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

295.07

4,602.07

6.41%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

287.99

14,498.09

1.99%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

277.10

104,876.12

0.26%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

261.54

423,703.48

0.06%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

222.92

2,032.55

10.97%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

206.12

32,594.72

0.63%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,176.48

498,343.94

-0.24%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-484.28

16,716.49

-2.90%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-425.76

246,836.10

-0.17%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-357.29

58,170.35

-0.61%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-329.07

45,358.56

-0.73%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-321.65

28,093.49

-1.14%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-305.92

34,397.66

-0.89%

SPLV

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

-295.87

6,769.27

-4.37%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-286.70

17,444.39

-1.64%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-262.78

11,898.73

-2.21%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-28.60

7,426.76

-0.39%

Asset Allocation

8.51

17,298.20

0.05%

Commodities

-93.81

143,954.29

-0.07%

Currency

-210.34

55,271.56

-0.38%

International Equity

-1,261.43

1,415,156.25

-0.09%

International Fixed Income

44.24

188,300.52

0.02%

Inverse

-491.08

14,450.04

-3.40%

Leveraged

1,064.43

86,036.11

1.24%

U.S. Equity

601.69

5,248,757.61

0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

-758.34

1,356,643.90

-0.06%

Total:

-1,124.72

8,533,295.23

-0.01%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


