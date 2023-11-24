Is First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) made its debut on 04/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by First Trust Advisors, QTEC has amassed assets over $3.07 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Technology ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index.

The NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index is an equal-weighted index based on the securities of the NASDAQ-100 Index that are classified as technology.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.57%.

QTEC's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.18%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 90.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector.

Taking into account individual holdings, Pdd Holdings Inc. (adr) (PDD) accounts for about 3.29% of the fund's total assets, followed by Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Atlassian Corporation (class A) (TEAM).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 29.8% of QTEC's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 51.09% and is up about 41.24% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/24/2023), respectively. QTEC has traded between $102.26 and $160.34 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 30.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $54.85 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $55.18 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

