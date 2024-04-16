First Trust Vest Equity Buffer ETF (FAPR) Sees 40% AUM Jump From Single Day Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 16
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
854.45
254,165.16
0.34%
598.03
119,365.81
0.50%
458.50
430,204.62
0.11%
299.83
380,451.95
0.08%
287.89
105,081.23
0.27%
276.78
28,425.40
0.97%
273.70
740.81
36.95%
215.34
38,040.68
0.57%
205.28
440,280.19
0.05%
193.50
32,940.03
0.59%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,506.58
509,751.56
-0.30%
-794.66
28,247.36
-2.81%
-319.84
18,427.66
-1.74%
-297.90
60,861.55
-0.49%
-200.66
20,934.64
-0.96%
-199.05
12,395.51
-1.61%
-194.41
54,732.54
-0.36%
-166.20
20,839.38
-0.80%
-141.71
19,671.60
-0.72%
-110.10
14,093.76
-0.78%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-0.45
7,482.33
-0.01%
Asset Allocation
-2.69
17,635.07
-0.02%
Commodities
77.38
145,349.82
0.05%
Currency
0.16
60,942.98
0.00%
International Equity
-298.65
1,455,232.91
-0.02%
International Fixed Income
240.09
189,131.27
0.13%
Inverse
27.53
20,492.76
0.13%
Leveraged
-48.29
95,714.18
-0.05%
U.S. Equity
1,800.87
5,361,698.80
0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
390.25
1,362,958.29
0.03%
Total:
2,186.21
8,716,638.40
0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.