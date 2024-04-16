First Trust Vest Equity Buffer ETF (FAPR) Sees 40% AUM Jump From Single Day Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 16

etf.com Staff
2 min read
0
In this article:
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

854.45

254,165.16

0.34%

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

598.03

119,365.81

0.50%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

458.50

430,204.62

0.11%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

299.83

380,451.95

0.08%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

287.89

105,081.23

0.27%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

276.78

28,425.40

0.97%

FAPR

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April

273.70

740.81

36.95%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

215.34

38,040.68

0.57%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

205.28

440,280.19

0.05%

IWR

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

193.50

32,940.03

0.59%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,506.58

509,751.56

-0.30%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-794.66

28,247.36

-2.81%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-319.84

18,427.66

-1.74%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-297.90

60,861.55

-0.49%

IGSB

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-200.66

20,934.64

-0.96%

SLV

iShares Silver Trust

-199.05

12,395.51

-1.61%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-194.41

54,732.54

-0.36%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-166.20

20,839.38

-0.80%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

-141.71

19,671.60

-0.72%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-110.10

14,093.76

-0.78%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-0.45

7,482.33

-0.01%

Asset Allocation

-2.69

17,635.07

-0.02%

Commodities

77.38

145,349.82

0.05%

Currency

0.16

60,942.98

0.00%

International Equity

-298.65

1,455,232.91

-0.02%

International Fixed Income

240.09

189,131.27

0.13%

Inverse

27.53

20,492.76

0.13%

Leveraged

-48.29

95,714.18

-0.05%

U.S. Equity

1,800.87

5,361,698.80

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

390.25

1,362,958.29

0.03%

Total:

2,186.21

8,716,638.40

0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

