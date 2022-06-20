U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1200
    +0.1600 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,400.38
    +2.31 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

First U.S. marine preclearance location in Canada opens in Prince Rupert, BC

·4 min read

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Preclearance, which helps travel and trade move more efficiently across the Canada-U.S. border, is a major asset for both of our countries. Preclearance locations have operated at major Canadian airports for years, while more marine and rail locations in British Columbia have U.S. "pre-inspection" operations limited to immigration screening. In recent years, the government has been working collaboratively with the United States to convert them to preclearance.

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, and the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the conversion of the first marine location in Canada to preclearance, at the Alaska Marine Highway System Ferry Terminal at Prince Rupert in British Columbia.

U.S. preclearance at this location will help bolster travel and trade by ensuring secure, fast, and reliable service for travellers heading by ferry between British Columbia and Alaska.

Travellers can now fully clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Alaska Marine Highway System Ferry Terminal in Prince Rupert, resulting in a quicker and easier arrival in Alaska. Until 2019, Prince Rupert had a more limited pre-inspection facility. Preclearance will also better serve the people of Metlakatla First Nation in British Columbia and the Metlakatla Indian Community in Alaska, who rely on the ferry service.

Canada and the United States share the longest border in the world. The 2019 Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance authorizes expanded preclearance for travellers at land, rail, and marine facilities in both countries, as well as at additional airports. The conversion of the existing immigration pre-inspection services at Prince Rupert to a preclearance facility is another example of our countries' shared commitment to facilitating travel and strengthening our economies.

Quotes
"The newly converted U.S. preclearance facility in Prince Rupert, British Columbia represents a major milestone for our two countries, as the very first marine preclearance location in Canada. Given its significant benefits from both an economic and security perspective, the government will continue working with our American partners to expand preclearance at more airports, ports and train stations so people and goods can move more smoothly across our shared border."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"For many years, Canadians have enjoyed the benefits of preclearance when flying to the United States. Now, for the first time, the Canadian marine facility, the Alaska Marine Highway System Ferry Terminal in Prince Rupert, will also provide U.S. preclearance. By facilitating the transit of people and their accompanying goods between the two countries, we further promote economic growth in the Prince Rupert area."

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

"The formalization of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance process at Prince Rupert is the result of a multi-year effort by the Government of the United States, the Government of Canada, and the State of Alaska that will enable passengers to easily travel between Canada and Alaska using the Alaska Marine Highway System Ferry Service. CBP Officers and Agriculture Specialists will process passengers at Prince Rupert prior to departure, thereby facilitating legitimate entry into the United States."

- Bruce Murley, CBP Acting Director of Field Operations in San Francisco

Quick Facts

  • Preclearance is the process by which border officers from the United States carry out immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections and other requirements in Canada before allowing the movement of goods or people across the border.

  • Canada and the United States have a long history of successful preclearance operations, with over 16 million passengers a year precleared for flights to the United States from Canada's eight largest airports prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • In March 2015, Canada and the United States signed a new treaty entitled the Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America (LRMA), which was a commitment of the 2011 Beyond the Border Action Plan. It entered into force in August 2019.

  • The Government of Alaska operates the ferry service between Ketchikan, Alaska and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and leases the Alaska Marine Highway System Ferry Terminal from the Port of Prince Rupert. This immigration pre-inspection facility has historically enabled the ferry to transport approximately 7,000 passengers and 4,500 vehicles across the border every year.

  • According to the Prince Rupert Port Authority's 2021 Economic Impact report, the Port contributes significantly to the local, regional, and national economy, directly supports 3,700 jobs and approximately $360 million in wages annually. It is also the third largest port in Canada by value of trade.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c5611.html

Recommended Stories

  • In eastern Ukraine, some stand against their defenders

    In parts of eastern Ukraine, the Ukraine military is not necessarily fighting on friendly ground.

  • Oil Gains in Thin Trading as Biden Says Recession Not Inevitable

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded Monday from last week’s decline after President Joe Biden said a US recession isn’t “inevitable” as traders weigh whether aggressive monetary policy tightening will contract the economy and stymie consumption.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise

  • Tesla Faces Consequences from Spying Concerns in China

    Spying concerns prompted a district in northern China to ban all Teslas from its territory this summer.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Here’s How Radical Gustavo Petro Can Be as Colombian President

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in Colombia are trying to gauge how radical a government led by Gustavo Petro will be when he takes office as president in August. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe peso and the nation’s bonds are expe

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Canada Energy Stocks Drop as Colombia Elects Anti-Oil President

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas companies with assets in Colombia dropped Monday after Gustavo Petro won Colombia’s presidential election on a program to move the country away from its reliance on energy exports.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to

  • Captured Russian pilot turns out to be Wagner mercenary

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 09:46 During the interrogation of a Russian pilot captured by Ukrainian forces on 18 June, the pilot revealed that he was a mercenary working for the Wagner private military company and that he was being paid a wage of 200,000 roubles [approximately $3,500 - ed.

  • Yellen Urges Less Dependence on Other Nations for Key Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US should work on shifting its dependence away from some rival nations for supplies of critical inputs as global supply-chain logjams have hurt the domestic economy.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voy

  • Petrobras Head Resigns as Bolsonaro Rages About Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s chief executive officer Jose Mauro Coelho resigned following a fuel price increase that has angered President Jair Bolsonaro and prompted calls for a congressional inquiry into the state-owned oil producer.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGian

  • China Scolds Sinopec After Second Fatal Accident This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned executives at Sinopec Group to a meeting on Monday after the oil giant suffered its second deadly accident this month, saying the episodes had “seriously impacted people’s sense of security.”Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship

  • Biden Says Decision Nearing on Gas-Tax Pause, Student Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s aiming to decide this week whether to move to suspend the federal gasoline tax in a bid to ease the impact of soaring prices at the pump.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a Scrapyard“Yes, I’m cons

  • A top Wall Street strategist changes his tune and says the U.S. can now avoid a recession

    Veteran strategist of Wall Street changes his tune and says “global recession depression” is unlikely to happen and can be avoided in the U.S.

  • Russian rouble hits near 7-year high vs dollar as tax payments loom

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget. The rouble, which has become the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html this year, is steered by Russia's high proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports along with a ban on households withdrawing their foreign currency savings. Top policymakers used Russia's annual economic forum in St. Petersburg last week to highlight the rouble's recent strength.

  • Trudeau Is Shirking Canada’s Inflation Fight, Scotiabank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest commercial banks fired a broadside at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, warning that high levels of federal spending are hurting the fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy o

  • Inflation may not be as bad as you think — or it could be 3 times worse

    The Federal Reserve doesn't just look at the Consumer Price Index, and neither should you.

  • Fed's Bullard: I hope U.S. economy repeats outcome of 1994's soft landing

    "That tightening episode caused some disruption that year," Bullard said during an event held by the AXA-Barcelona School of Economics in Barcelona, Spain. Bullard has been a vocal backer of aggressive Fed action to tame stubbornly high inflation that is running at more than three times the U.S. central bank's 2% goal. The 1994 tightening cycle saw the Fed double interest rates to 6% in seven rapid-fire hikes that included one 75 basis point and two 50 basis point moves.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says He Expects Economic Expansion to Continue This Year

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the economy appears on track for more expansion this year, and that the central bank must meet market expectations for rate rises as part of its effort to rein in inflation.

  • Colombia’s First Black Vice President Brings Climate Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Environmental activist Francia Marquez will become Colombia’s first Black vice president in a government that was elected on a platform of radical change. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardAfro-Colombian Marquez ran