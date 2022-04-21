U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.75
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4240
    +0.4970 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,191.79
    -1,339.42 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FUNC
Cision

OAKLAND, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP, core earnings were $5.7 million ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.0 million, excluding litigation settlement charges ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2021 and $7.3 million, excluding the insurance reimbursement and the contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation, ($1.10 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased by $30.5 million, or 1.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021. Significant changes during the first quarter included:

  • Deposits increased $38.2 million

  • The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021

  • Transferred approximately $139.0 million, fair value, of available for sale securities to held to maturity

  • Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "2022 began with solid loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality and strong production in our wealth division despite the volatile markets. Our bank is poised for upside earnings in a rising interest rate environment, but we continue to monitor the economic environment and the impact that inflation may have on our customers. Expense savings and efficiencies continue to be top of mind for our entire team as we look forward to another strong year."

Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted net income per share for the first quarter of 2022 were both $0.86, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.49 for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the reduction of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, we experienced an increase in net interest income, a credit to provision expense, stable non-interest income and reduced professional fees, marketing expenses and telephone related expenses offset by increases to salaries and employee benefits and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.1 million (8.9%) for the first quarter 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by stable interest income and a 56% decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million. Interest income on loans decreased $0.3 million due to a decrease in average loan balances of $33.9 million and a reduction of unearned fees, primarily related to PPP loan forgiveness during 2021. Investment income increased $0.4 million due to an increase in average balances related to the deployment of excess cash balances to purchase investment securities late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022. The reduction of interest expense resulted from the lowering of deposit rates throughout 2021, the declining balances in the higher cost CD portfolio and the prepayment of the FHLB advances in 2021. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.40%, compared to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $1.0 million (7.1%). This decrease was driven by a $0.7 million (4.6%) decrease in interest income, offset by a slight decrease in interest expense of $0.1 million. The decrease in interest income was a result of a 30 basis point decline in average yield on the loan portfolio despite a slight increase in average balances in the first quarter of 2022, offset by an increase in interest income on the investment portfolio related to the purchases as discussed above. The decline in average yield was primarily due to contractual repricing of loans at lower rates. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, decreased to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $0.5 million when compared with the same period of 2021. An increase of $0.1 million in service charge and debit card income was offset by a decline of $0.1 million in trust and brokerage income due to the decline in the market value of assets under management during the first quarter of 2022, which was driven by the volatile stock market and the increase in interest rates during the quarter. Net gains decreased $0.5 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was due to the slowing of refinance activity in the mortgage portfolio, which resulted in fewer gains on sales in 2022.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core other operating income, exclusive of the $1.4 million in insurance reimbursement recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreased $0.6 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million decline in miscellaneous other income and a $0.2 million decrease in service charge and debit card income in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-GAAP, core operating expenses, exclusive of the $3.3 million in litigation settlement expense recorded in the first quarter of 2021, increased by $1.4 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.9 million related in part to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs in 2021 (primarily related to PPP activities) and increased incentive pay, offset by a decline in life and health insurance related to reduced claims. OREO expenses increased by $0.5 million due to an expense credit in the first quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties. Equipment and data processing fees also increased $0.3 million quarter over quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in professional services and $0.1 million in telephone related expenses.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding the $1.0 million contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation in the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core expenses increased by $0.4 million. OREO expenses of $0.1 million increased by $0.6 million due to a $0.5 million expense credit in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties. This increase was offset by decreases of $0.2 million in professional fees and investor relations costs.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively. The slight increase in the tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to the reduction in tax exempt income as well as the reduction in tax credits related to the expiration of a low-income housing tax credit in June 2021. A new 2021 investment in a low-income housing tax credit is expected to provide tax benefits later in 2022 and future years.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased to $1.8 billion, representing a $30.5 million increase since December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $39.6 million, the investment portfolio increased by $42.2 million and gross loans increased by $27.7 million. Management made a strategic decision to deploy excess cash balances early in the first quarter of 2022 by purchasing approximately $50.0 million in short-term treasury bonds. OREO balances remained stable during the first quarter although there continues to be interest in parcels of real estate that previously secured a large commercial participation loan. We anticipate further reductions to OREO balances during 2022 as we consummate additional sale contracts.

Total liabilities increased by $35.3 million when compared to liabilities at December 31, 2021. The increase in the first quarter of 2022 was attributable to core relationship deposit growth of $38.2 million. Balances in short-term borrowings related to our Treasury Management product increased slightly by $1.2 million. These increases were offset by the decline in other liabilities of $4.0 million primarily related to the decline in the market values of the pension plan assets. Total shareholders' equity decreased by $4.8 million during the quarter, as net income of $5.7 million was offset by the payment of $1.0 million in dividends and the decline of $9.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to declining market values of our investment portfolio and pension plan assets.

Outstanding loans of $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 reflected an increase of $27.7 million during the first quarter of 2022. Core commercial loan growth was offset slightly by PPP loan forgiveness. Commercial real estate loans increased by $16.8 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $5.0 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $14.0 million, as growth in core portfolio loans of $20.4 million was offset by $6.4 million of PPP loan forgiveness. Residential mortgage loans decreased $5.0 million resulting from amortization of the portfolio as well as paydowns and payoffs. The refinancing activity continued to slow in the first quarter and much of the production of residential mortgage loans was booked to the in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3.0 million.

Commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $68.1 million. At March 31, 2022, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $25.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $45.1 million through March 31, 2022, exclusive of PPP loans.

Consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $20.5 million with the vast majority of this production being comprised of in-house mortgages. The production and pipeline mix of in-house, portfolio loans and investor loans as of March 31, 2022 consisted of $13.4 million in portfolio loans and $1.0 million in investor loans. Production levels have slowed for residential mortgages as compared to the first quarter of 2021 based on the long-term interest rate increases that have occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased by $38.2 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $29.3 million, driven by retail commercial account growth. Traditional savings accounts increased by $14.8 million as we continued to see significant growth in our Prime Saver product, and total demand deposits increased by $56.4 million. Total money market accounts decreased by $47.3 million as some of our municipal accounts are shifting balances to state offered account products paying higher rates. Time deposits decreased by $14.9 million as we continued to hold rates low due to our higher cash balances.

Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.65 at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.43 per share at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, there were 6,637,979 of basic outstanding shares and 6,649,604 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock.

Asset Quality

The ALL decreased to $15.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an expense of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The credit to provision expense recorded in 2022 was attributable to reductions in the qualitative factors, particularly related to the continued payment performance of previously modified loans that began performing in accordance with their original payment terms. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge offs of $42,000 for 2021. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding, including PPP loan balances, was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $1.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively was 1.30% at March 31, 2022 and 1.39% at December 31, 2021, non-GAAP.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was an annualized 0.08%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.01% for 2021. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net Recoveries/ (Charge Offs) to Average Loans


03/31/2022

03/31/2021

Loan Type

(Charge Off) / Recovery

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.00%

0.00%

Acquisition & Development

0.06%

0.07%

Commercial & Industrial

(0.08%)

0.05%

Residential Mortgage

0.01%

(0.07%)

Consumer

(1.77%)

(0.37%)

Total Net Charge Offs

(0.08%)

(0.01%)

Non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021. The slight decrease in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2022 was primarily related to $0.1 million of one commercial and industrial loan that paid off in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.6 million at March 31, 2022 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2021. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Management continues to conform to federal and state mandates relative to the foreclosure processes for both Federal Backed and Non-Federal Backed mortgages. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.19% compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2021.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers, and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles. The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership, and a 99.9% non-voting interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, both of which were formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors," including among many others the risk factor set forth in First United's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2022, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended








March 31,


March 31,








2022


2021




Results of Operations:









Interest income


$ 14,147


$ 14,062





Interest expense


806


1,826





Net interest income


13,341


12,236





Provision for loan losses


(419)


110





Other operating income


4,382


4,338





Net gains



52


588





Other operating expense


10,578


12,523





Income before taxes


$ 7,616


$ 4,529





Income tax expense


1,901


1,099





Net income



$ 5,715


$ 3,430














Per share data:










Basic net income per share


$ 0.86


$ 0.49





Diluted net income per share


$ 0.86


$ 0.49





Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)


$ 0.86


$ 0.86





Dividends declared per share


$ 0.15


$ 0.15





Book value



$ 20.65


$ 18.46





Diluted book value


$ 20.63


$ 18.45





Tangible book value per share


$ 18.83


$ 16.89





Diluted Tangible book value per share


$ 18.82


$ 16.88















Closing market value


$ 22.53


$ 17.62





Market Range:









High



$ 24.50


$ 20.05





Low



$ 18.81


$ 15.30














Shares outstanding at period end: Basic


6,637,979


6,998,617




Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted


6,649,604


7,001,997














Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)








Return on average assets



1.31%


0.79%




Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.31%


1.38%




Return on average shareholders' equity



16.49%


10.58%




Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



16.49%


18.36%




Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239



3.40%


3.11%




Net interest margin GAAP



3.34%


3.05%




Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.81%


53.00%














(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.








(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.


March 31


December 31








2022


2021




Financial Condition at period end:








Assets



$ 1,760,325


$ 1,729,838




Earning assets



$ 1,572,737


$ 1,504,300




Gross loans



$ 1,181,401


$ 1,153,687





Commercial Real Estate


$ 391,136


$ 374,291





Acquisition and Development


$ 133,031


$ 128,077





Commercial and Industrial


$ 194,914


$ 180,977





Residential Mortgage


$ 399,704


$ 404,685





Consumer



$ 62,616


$ 65,657




Investment securities


$ 385,265


$ 343,030




Total deposits



$ 1,507,555


$ 1,469,374





Noninterest bearing


$ 530,901


$ 501,627





Interest bearing


$ 976,654


$ 967,747




Shareholders' equity


$ 137,038


$ 141,900








.
















Capital ratios:




















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


14.55%


14.64%





Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


12.45%


12.50%





Tier 1 Leverage


10.94%


10.80%





Total risk based capital


15.71%


15.89%














Asset quality:



















Net charge-offs for the quarter


$ (244)


$ (67)




Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









Nonaccrual loans


$ 2,332


$ 2,462





Loans 90 days past due and accruing


37


300















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due


$ 2,369


$ 2,762















Restructured loans


$ 3,228


$ 3,297





Other real estate owned


$ 4,477


$ 4,477














Allowance for loan losses to gross loans


1.29%


1.38%




Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans


1.30%


1.39%




Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans


655.75%


648.05%




Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets


223.37%


220.40%




Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans


0.20%


0.24%




Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets


0.13%


0.16%




Non-accrual loans to total loans


0.20%


0.21%




Non-performing assets to total assets



0.39%


0.42%














FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited




























Three Months Ended







March 31,


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022


2021

2021

2021

2021




Results of Operations:











Interest income

$ 14,147


14,848

14,910

14,436

14,062





Interest expense

806


930

1,285

1,673

1,826





Net interest income

13,341


13,918

13,625

12,763

12,236





Provision for loan losses

(419)


(885)

(597)

555

110





Other operating income

4,382


6,337

4,523

4,321

4,338





Net gains


52


83

82

442

588





Other operating expense

10,578


11,182

13,027

11,032

12,523





Income before taxes

$ 7,616


$ 10,041

$ 5,800

$ 5,939

$ 4,529





Income tax expense

1,901


2,492

1,412

1,536

1,099





Net income


$ 5,715


$ 7,549

$ 4,388

$ 4,403

$ 3,430
















Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Dis

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Overwhelmed by Streaming Choices - A Great Time to Reevaluate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    There are multiple reasons why investors have found Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) attractive in the past, unfortunately as the price slumped, investors started pulling out, and the company is now trading at early 2020 levels. With the stock reaching new lows today, we decided to reevaluate the intrinsic value of the stock, and look at potential advantages against competitors.

  • Intuitive Surgical Beats First-Quarter Goals As Elective Procedures Rebound

    Robotic surgery giant Intuitive Surgical late Thursday beat Wall Street's targets for the first quarter as elective surgeries rebounded.