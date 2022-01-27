U.S. markets closed

First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

First US Bancshares, Inc.
·20 min read
  • FUSB

Reports Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth of 64.4% and Loan Growth of 11.1% (excluding PPP Loans)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (“4Q2021”), compared to $0.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (“3Q2021”) and $1.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q2020”). For the year ended December 31, 2021 (“Full-year 2021”), the Company’s net income totaled $4.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“Full-year 2020”), an increase of 64.4%. The Company’s earnings growth in 2021 was driven by reductions in both interest and non-interest expense, as well as a decrease in the provision for loan and lease losses. Although loan loss provisions decreased in 2021, the Company maintained its loan loss reserves as a percentage of total loans at levels consistent with the previous year and did not record negative provisions. Accordingly, loan loss provision expense was commensurate with the Company’s continued loan growth. Growth in loan volume during 4Q2021 totaled $2.1 million, bringing total loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2021, to $60.8 million, or 9.4%. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which have been administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, total loan growth for 2021 was $71.1 million, or 11.1%.

Strategic Initiatives

Progress continued during 4Q2021 on the Company’s strategic initiatives aimed at improving operating efficiency, focusing the Company’s loan growth activities, and fortifying asset quality. As previously announced, on September 3, 2021, the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. (“ALC”), ceased new business development and permanently closed its 20 branch lending locations in Alabama and Mississippi to the public. This initiative resulted in pre-tax expense reductions at ALC netting to $1.3 million, comparing 4Q2021 to 3Q2021. ALC’s 4Q2021 expense reductions were partially offset by one-time pre-tax charges totaling approximately $0.4 million associated with personnel, lease terminations, and other administrative costs associated with the branch closures. As of December 31, 2021, approximately $0.9 million in total one-time pre-tax charges associated with ALC’s business cessation had been incurred. This amount represents the majority of one-time charges currently expected in connection with this strategic initiative. Future non-interest expenses at ALC are expected to consist primarily of personnel and operating expenses associated with collection of ALC’s remaining loan portfolio, as well as provision expense for loan losses or changes in loss estimates.

The expense reductions associated with the ALC strategy had a significant impact on the improvement of the Company’s earnings in 4Q2021. These reductions are expected to contribute favorably to the Company’s earnings in future periods; however, revenues associated with loans at ALC will also decrease as ALC’s portfolio continues to pay down. Loans at ALC totaled $40.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $48.0 million as of September 30, 2021, a reduction of $7.2 million, or 15.0%, during the quarter. Consistent with the reduction in loans, revenues earned on ALC’s loan portfolio decreased to $2.0 million in 4Q2021, compared to $2.3 million in 3Q2021, or a decrease of 13.0%. Management continues to expect that the majority of ALC’s loans will be paid off by the end of 2023. Accordingly, the Company’s focus remains on loan growth in other areas of the Bank’s portfolio, as well as efforts to reduce the Bank’s ongoing operating expenses and improve the Company’s efficiency over time.

“We are pleased to end 2021 on a high note from an earnings standpoint,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “Our ALC initiative, combined with the closure of four of the Bank’s branches in September, have driven substantial expense savings and improved profitability as we closed out the year. We also achieved net loan growth during the quarter despite the substantial reductions in ALC’s loan portfolio. Though we remain focused on operational simplification and improvement, we have not lost sight of the importance of loan growth as a driver of long-term earnings,” continued Mr. House.

Other Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2021.

Quarter Ended

2021

2020

December
31,

September
30,

June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Real estate loans:

Construction, land development and other land loans

$

67,048

$

58,175

$

53,425

$

48,491

$

37,282

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

72,727

73,112

78,815

82,349

88,856

Secured by multi-family residential properties

46,000

51,420

53,811

54,180

54,326

Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties

197,901

198,745

191,398

193,626

184,528

Commercial and industrial loans

72,286

73,777

65,772

65,043

69,808

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

1,661

3,902

11,587

14,795

11,927

Consumer loans:

Direct consumer

21,689

25,845

26,937

26,998

29,788

Branch retail

25,692

29,764

31,688

31,075

32,094

Indirect sales

205,940

194,154

176,116

153,940

141,514

Total loans

$

710,944

$

708,894

$

689,549

$

670,497

$

650,123

Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs

2,594

3,729

4,067

3,792

4,279

Allowance for loan and lease losses

8,320

8,193

7,726

7,475

7,470

Net loans

$

700,030

$

696,972

$

677,756

$

659,230

$

638,374

The Company’s commercial lending efforts in 2021 led to growth in the Bank’s construction, commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential properties), and C&I categories of $29.8 million, $13.4 million, and $2.5 million, respectively, for the year. The growth in these portfolios was consistent with the commercial lending team’s focus areas and is indicative of continued improvement in economic activity in larger metropolitan markets, primarily in the southeast, that the Bank serves. Growth in these categories was partially offset by decreases during the year in other loan categories including 1-4 residential family, multifamily residential, and PPP loans which decreased $16.1 million, $8.3 million, and $10.3 million, respectively. The reduction in PPP loans was anticipated given the nature of these loans which are administered by the SBA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. PPP loans are no longer being originated by the Bank, and the reduction in loan balances during 2021 represented loans that were forgiven by the SBA. In addition, the reduction in 1-4 family residential loans included $9.2 million in 1-4 family rental investment properties, a loan category that management has generally sought to reduce exposure to in the current environment.

The Company maintains three consumer lending categories. The direct consumer and branch retail categories are primarily comprised of loans in ALC’s consumer portfolio. Accordingly, these categories are expected to decrease as the ALC dissolution strategy continues. Reductions in the two categories of loans totaled $14.5 million combined in 2021, including a decrease of $8.2 million in 4Q2021, the first full quarter following the cessation of new business at ALC and closure of its branch lending locations. The indirect category, which grew by $64.4 million in 2021, is focused on consumer lending secured by collateral that includes recreational vehicles, campers, boats, horse trailers and cargo trailers. Since early 2020, the Bank has experienced substantial growth in indirect lending as consumers sought alternatives to more traditional travel and leisure activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the Bank expanded its lending platform into additional states. The Bank now operates indirect lending in a 12-state footprint primarily in the southeastern United States.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $9.3 million in both 4Q2021 and 3Q2021. Full-year 2021 net interest income totaled $37.0 million, compared to $35.8 million in 2020. The increase in 2021 resulted primarily from a reduction in interest expense totaling $1.7 million comparing the two years. Although the average balance of both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities increased in 2021 compared to 2020, the interest rate environment continued to compress margins leading to reductions in both interest income and interest expense. Due to the interest rate environment, combined with growth in both noninterest and interest-bearing deposits, interest expense reductions outpaced interest income reductions, leading to overall net interest income improvement. Annualized average funding costs totaled 0.33% in 4Q2021, compared to 0.32% in 3Q2021, and 0.47% in 4Q2020. Net interest margin totaled 4.10% during 4Q2021, compared to 4.17% for 3Q2021, and 4.59% in 4Q2020. Full-year 2021 net interest margin was 4.23%, compared to 4.69% in 2020.

Deposit Growth and Deployment of Funds – Total deposits decreased by $8.7 million during 4Q2021, representing the first quarter of deposit reduction since March 31, 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2021, deposits increased by $55.9 million, or 7.1%. The deposit growth during 2021 was consistent with general trends in commercial banking and reflects deposit-holder receipt of stimulus payments and preferences for liquidity. In the current interest rate environment, the increased deposit levels put additional pressure on net interest margin as excess funds were deployed into lower earning assets. Management has continued to focus on deploying investable cash balances into earning assets that meet the Company’s established credit standards, while maintaining appropriate levels of liquidity.

Loan Loss Provision – Loan loss provisioning was $0.5 million in 4Q2021, compared to $0.6 million in 3Q2021. Full-year 2021 loan loss provisioning totaled $2.0 million, compared to $2.9 million in 2020. The reduction in loan loss provisions in 2021 was due primarily to overall improvement in the economic outlook comparing the two years, as well as the reduced volume of loans in ALC’s portfolio which has historically carried the Company’s highest level of losses. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 1,900 of the Company’s borrowers requested and were granted COVID-19 pandemic-related loan payment deferments. As of December 31, 2021, loans that continued to be in pandemic-related deferment totaled only $0.3 million, compared to $95.2 million as of June 30, 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic. The decrease in deferred loans over the past six quarters is indicative of the strength of the credit quality within the portfolio. Although pandemic-related economic uncertainty continues to exist, management believes that the allowance for loan and lease losses, which was calculated under an incurred loss model, was sufficient to absorb losses in the Company’s loan portfolio based on circumstances existing as of December 31, 2021. The Company will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company’s loan portfolio and adjust the allowance accordingly. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is not required to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses until January 1, 2023. Management continues to evaluate the impact that the adoption of CECL will have on the Company’s financial statements.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income was $0.9 million in both 4Q2021 and 3Q2021. Full-year 2021 non-interest income totaled $3.5 million, compared to $5.0 million in the previous year. The reduction in non-interest income included $0.5 million in secondary market mortgage revenues that were earned in 2020 associated with the Bank’s mortgage division that was discontinued beginning in 4Q2020. Although the discontinuance resulted in a reduction in non-interest income, non-interest expense associated with the mortgage division, primarily salaries and benefits, was reduced commensurately. In addition, during 2020, approximately $0.6 million in gains on sale of investment securities and sales of premises and equipment were recorded that were not repeated in 2021. Furthermore, service and other charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.2 million due primarily to changes in deposit customer behaviors during the pandemic.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense decreased by $1.1 million in 4Q2021, compared to 3Q2021, due primarily to cost savings resulting from ALC’s branch closures, as well as the closure of four of the Bank’s branches in September 2021. As mentioned previously, reductions in non-interest expense were partially offset by one-time pre-tax charges associated with the ALC dissolution initiative. For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense totaled $32.8 million, compared to $34.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a reduction of $1.5 million, or 4.5%. Consistent with expense reductions in 4Q2021, the full-year reduction in expenses resulted from cost savings associated with the ALC dissolution strategy combined with Bank branch closures. Management remains focused on initiatives to continue to simplify the Company’s operating environment and improve operating efficiency.

Balance Sheet Growth – As of December 31, 2021, assets totaled $958.3 million, compared to $890.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 7.6%. The Company’s asset growth in 2021 was consistent with overall growth in deposits and borrowings during the year. The deposit growth reflected the impact of the pandemic on both business and consumer deposit holders, including preferences for liquidity, loan payment deferments, tax payment deferments, government stimulus receipts and generally lower consumer spending. Of the total increase in deposits during 2021, $22.6 million represented non-interest-bearing deposits, while $33.3 million were interest-bearing.

Subordinated Debt Issuance – On October 1, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of $11.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that will mature on October 1, 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.50% per annum for the first five years, at which time the interest rate will be reset quarterly to a benchmark interest rate per annum which, subject to certain conditions provided in the Notes, will be equal to the then current three-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 275 basis points. The Company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase of the Company’s common stock, and to support organic growth plans, including the maintenance of capital ratios. Following receipt of the net proceeds of the Notes, the Company invested $5.0 million into capital surplus of the Bank.

Asset Quality – The Company’s non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), totaled $4.2 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $4.0 million as of December 31, 2020. During 2021, increases in the total amount of nonperforming assets resulted primarily from banking centers that were closed during the year and reclassified into OREO. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets were 0.43% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2020.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in 4Q2021. Dividends declared by the Company totaled $0.12 in both 2021 and 2020.

Share Repurchases - During 4Q2021, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 45,748 shares of its $0.01 par value common stock at a weighted average price of $11.47 per share. The Company did not repurchase shares during the first three quarters of 2021. The 4Q2021 repurchases were completed under the Company’s existing share repurchase program, which was extended in December 2020, and amended in April 2021 to allow the repurchase of additional shares through its date of expiration on December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, a total of 1,009,213 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Regulatory Capital – During 4Q2021, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.36%. Its total capital ratio was 12.44%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.17%.

Liquidity – As of December 31, 2021, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the “Bank”). In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. (“ALC”), a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, interest costs, growth and earnings potential, expansion and the Company’s positioning to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company’s service areas; market conditions and investment returns; changes in interest rates; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the Company’s customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus and protect against it, through vaccinations and otherwise, or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company’s operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company’s borrowers and other customers; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the availability of quality loans in the Company’s service areas; the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets; collateral values; cybersecurity threats; and risks related to the Paycheck Protection Program. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

2021

2020

2021

2020

December
31,

September
30,

June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

December
31,

December
31,

Results of Operations:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income

$

9,987

$

10,030

$

10,059

$

9,845

$

10,204

$

39,921

$

40,377

Interest expense

727

695

747

781

912

2,950

4,611

Net interest income

9,260

9,335

9,312

9,064

9,292

36,971

35,766

Provision for loan and lease losses

493

618

498

401

469

2,010

2,945

Net interest income after provision for loan
and lease losses

8,767

8,717

8,814

8,663

8,823

34,961

32,821

Non-interest income

865

896

809

951

1,008

3,521

5,010

Non-interest expense

7,414

8,547

8,399

8,396

8,477

32,756

34,299

Income before income taxes

2,218

1,066

1,224

1,218

1,354

5,726

3,532

Provision for income taxes

507

229

271

268

309

1,275

825

Net income

$

1,711

$

837

$

953

$

950

$

1,045

$

4,451

$

2,707

Per Share Data:

Basic net income per share

$

0.27

$

0.13

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.16

$

0.70

$

0.43

Diluted net income per share

$

0.25

$

0.13

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.15

$

0.66

$

0.40

Dividends declared

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.12

$

0.12

Key Measures (Period End):

Total assets

$

958,302

$

956,734

$

946,946

$

926,535

$

890,511

Tangible assets (1)

950,233

948,592

938,719

918,216

882,101

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

700,030

696,972

677,756

659,230

638,374

Allowance for loan and lease losses

8,320

8,193

7,726

7,475

7,470

Investment securities, net

134,319

121,467

123,583

75,783

91,422

Total deposits

838,126

846,842

837,885

818,043

782,212

Short-term borrowings

10,046

10,037

10,017

10,017

10,017

Long-term borrowings

10,653

-

-

-

-

Total shareholders’ equity

90,064

89,597

88,778

87,917

86,678

Tangible common equity (1)

81,995

81,455

80,551

79,598

78,268

Book value per common share

14.59

14.41

14.28

14.15

14.03

Tangible book value per common share (1)

13.28

13.10

12.96

12.81

12.67

Key Ratios:

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.71

%

0.35

%

0.41

%

0.43

%

0.48

%

0.47

%

0.32

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

7.54

%

3.71

%

4.32

%

4.41

%

4.82

%

5.01

%

3.17

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)

8.29

%

4.08

%

4.76

%

4.87

%

5.34

%

5.52

%

3.52

%

Net interest margin

4.10

%

4.17

%

4.31

%

4.40

%

4.59

%

4.23

%

4.69

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

73.2

%

83.5

%

83.0

%

83.8

%

82.3

%

80.9

%

84.1

%

Net loans to deposits

83.5

%

82.3

%

80.9

%

80.6

%

81.6

%

Net loans to assets

73.0

%

72.8

%

71.6

%

71.2

%

71.7

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.63

%

8.59

%

8.58

%

8.67

%

8.87

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)

9.17

%

8.51

%

8.60

%

8.73

%

8.98

%

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans

1.17

%

1.16

%

1.13

%

1.12

%

1.16

%

Nonperforming assets as % of total assets

0.43

%

0.35

%

0.22

%

0.37

%

0.45

%

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans

0.18

%

0.09

%

0.15

%

0.25

%

0.11

%

0.16

%

0.20

%


(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10.

(2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)

(3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

Total loans

$

715,882

$

9,503

5.27

%

$

644,759

$

9,818

6.06

%

Taxable investment securities

127,605

444

1.38

%

92,523

344

1.48

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

3,091

13

1.67

%

3,533

16

1.80

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

870

8

3.65

%

1,135

10

3.51

%

Federal funds sold

80

85

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

48,310

19

0.16

%

63,477

16

0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets

895,838

9,987

4.42

%

805,512

10,204

5.04

%

Non-interest-earning assets:

Other assets

66,147

68,096

Total

$

961,985

$

873,608

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

$

244,258

$

128

0.21

%

$

211,000

$

134

0.25

%

Savings deposits

204,063

145

0.28

%

167,429

151

0.36

%

Time deposits

212,891

295

0.55

%

236,769

591

0.99

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

661,212

568

0.34

%

615,198

876

0.57

%

Borrowings

20,678

159

3.05

%

10,021

36

1.43

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)

681,890

727

0.42

%

625,219

912

0.58

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

179,331

152,537

Other liabilities

10,758

9,515

Shareholders’ equity

90,006

86,337

Total

$

961,985

$

873,608

Net interest income

$

9,260

$

9,292

Net interest margin

4.10

%

4.59

%


(1) The annualized rate on total average funding costs, including total average interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, was 0.33% and 0.47% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

ASSETS

