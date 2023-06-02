First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of July to $0.05. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.7%, which is below the industry average.

First US Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

First US Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 9-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, First US Bancshares' payout ratio sits at 13%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 31.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First US Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. First US Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 32% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like First US Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for First US Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

