U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.50
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,466.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,669.25
    -7.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +0.48 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.50
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.19
    -0.33 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2365
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3130
    +0.7740 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,867.67
    +116.22 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.30
    +38.27 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.86
    +24.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

First US leukemia patient dosed with Smart Immune’s investigational SMART101 cell therapy

Consilium Strategic Communications
·3 min read
Consilium Strategic Communications
Consilium Strategic Communications

First US leukemia patient dosed with Smart Immune’s investigational SMART101 cell therapy

Phase I/II trial will assess safety and efficacy of SMART101 in accelerating immune reconstitution to fight infection and relapse

PARIS, France, January 23, 2023 – Smart Immune SAS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T-cell therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, announced today that the first adult leukemia patient has been dosed with SMART101, a T-cell progenitor cell injection derived from donor stem cells using ProTcell at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

The Phase I/II trial (NCT04959903) is a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study expected to enrol up to 36 adult and pediatric patients with haematological malignancies, and has been designed to assess the safety and the potential of SMART101 to improve clinical outcomes of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The first enrolled patient received a SMART101 injection in December 2022; no related adverse events have been reported.

Dr Frédéric Lehmann, Chief Medical Officer of Smart Immune, said, “The infusion of the first patient is a significant milestone in our journey to address the challenge of slow immune reconstitution after allogeneic HSCT, using the power of the thymus. We are grateful to the dedicated investigators at MSK and look forward to continuing enrolment in this important trial.”

Karine Rossignol, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Smart Immune, said: “We are excited to sponsor this pioneering trial. Accelerated reconstitution of a full polyclonal T-cell repertoire after stem cell transplantation could improve both quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients with acute leukemia, and we look forward to releasing more data as the trial progresses.”

About SMART101

SMART101 is generated ex vivo in 7 days from allogeneic blood stem cells, using Smart Immune’s ProTcell T-cell therapy platform. Once injected into the patient, the SMART101 human T-cell progenitors travel to the thymus where they are educated to become fully functional and self-tolerant T-cells. Preclinical data suggest that the ProTcell platform could reconstitute the immune system in 100 days instead of the 12 to 18 months observed in physiology, thereby protecting patients from infection and relapse. SMART101 is produced by Smart Immune’s Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization partner in France, the MEARY Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Paris St Louis Hospital (Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, AP-HP).

About Smart Immune

Smart Immune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell a thymus-empowered T-cell therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, enabling next-generation allogeneic T-cell therapies for all. The company was founded in 2017 to help patients with life-threatening diseases such as high-risk blood cancers and primary immunodeficiencies.

Smart Immune’s ProTcell platform, which is already in Phase I/II clinical trials, enables the recovery of a complete immune repertoire in patients fighting cancer and infection. ProTcell introduces potent, allogeneic T-cell progenitors which are then differentiated by the thymus into fully functional T-cells – an ‘off the shelf’ T-cell medicine.

Smart Immune’s partners include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and Greater Paris University Hospitals (AP-HP). The company is headquartered at Paris Biotech Santé, 29 rue du Faubourg St Jacques, France.

https://www.smart-immune.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter


Media contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

smartimmune@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Better Biotech Buy: Bluebird Bio or CRISPR Therapeutics?

    Last year paved the way for a potential breakthrough this year for both gene-editing biotech companies.

  • The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

    Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYR.Y) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) are elite healthcare companies with shares that trade for less than $100 and make excellent long-term investments because of their revenue and earnings growth, promising pipelines, and above-average dividends. Bayer was down 11.2% in 2022 and currently trades for about $15 a share while AstraZeneca was up 16.4% in 2022 and currently trades for around $70 a share. Bayer is a huge German life science conglomerate.

  • 'Felt Like I Was Dying for Several Days': Elon Musk Says About Covid Booster

    The shocking revelation will surprise more than one Elon Musk fan. The billionaire is known to oppose the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of covid-19. Musk launched a scathing criticism of anti-Covid-19 measures on April 30, 2020, during Tesla's first-quarter-earnings call.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $100 Into $1,000 by 2028

    Doing so requires a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 58%. You're not likely to see such a rate among value stocks, which for all their consistency rarely grow at that pace. Two companies where I see that kind of progress over the next five years are Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB).

  • This Small Pharma Company Could Develop Into a Nice Trade

    Let's see how to trade GlycoMimetics, a clinical-stage drug developer focused on a type of cancer treatment.

  • AbbVie Is Set to Lose on Its Biggest Blockbuster. Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry.

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) boasts a portfolio of drugs across immunology, neuroscience, aesthetics, oncology, and eye care. It's because Humira has become a megablockbuster. Humira is the world's top-selling drug -- but that may not be the case for long.

  • 22 Wild Facts About The Human Body That Are Actually Really, Really Fascinating

    I will NEVER look at human beings the same again.View Entire Post ›

  • China Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 Billion Infected

    (Bloomberg) -- China said its Covid-related death toll topped more than 12,600 in the week before the Lunar New Year holiday, while a top health official suggested more than 1.1 billion people had been infected since virus controls were abruptly dismantled late last year. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Yo

  • These healthy diets were associated with lower risk of death, according to a study of 119,000 people across four decades

    People who regularly adhered to at least one of four healthy eating patterns were less likely to die than those who ate less healthily, researchers found.

  • 14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

    A pancreatic Cancer UK specialist nurse outlines easy-to-ignore signs of the disease

  • Number of IL counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels drops to 28. What to know

    The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 10,900 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week.

  • FDA clears Wandercraft's exoskeleton for stroke patient rehab

    Wandercraft's exoskeleton has received FDA clearance to help stroke patients recover their gait.

  • Walking for pleasure is the legacy of the pandemic with many people strolling and hiking more

    People may have abandoned many of the habits foisted on them during the Covid lockdowns, whether it was mask-wearing or elbow bumping, but walking isn’t one of them.

  • Mace says abortion is why Republicans didn’t get a larger House majority

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said she thinks abortion is the reason why Republicans did not pick up a larger majority in the House, urging lawmakers to find middle ground on the issue. “It’s the reason we didn’t get more of a majority,” Mace said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “We…

  • Biden said the pandemic is over, but the pandemic won't cooperate

    The public mood has shifted from fear of COVID to acceptance. That has allowed people to return to their regular lives but has undermined efforts to protect the vulnerable.

  • China logs nearly 13,000 Covid deaths in a week

    China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population had already been infected.But a top health official said China would not experience a second wave of infections in the months after the festive migration, because nearly 80 percent of the population had already been infected by the virus.

  • This one simple habit can cut your risk of dementia

    Many of us have firsthand experience with the ravages of dementia. Like many of my friends and colleagues, I’d like to know if there are things I can do to prevent or forestall the onset of mental decline. Eat a Mediterranean diet emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein.

  • McManus: Many stories, one disease - diabetes

    37 million Americans have a story about how diabetes affects them and their families. We need to listen to their stories, and invest in solutions.

  • Most Abortion Bans Include Exceptions. In Practice, Few Are Granted.

    Last summer, a Mississippi woman sought an abortion after, she said, a friend had raped her. Her state prohibits most abortions but allows them for rape victims. Yet she could not find a doctor to provide one. In September, an Indiana woman learned that a fetal defect meant her baby would die shortly after birth, if not sooner. Her state’s abortion ban included an exception for such cases, but she was referred to Illinois or Michigan. An Ohio woman carrying triplets faced a high risk of dangerou

  • With ‘Roe v. Wade’ Gone, Men Will Have a Lot Less Sex

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesRoe v. Wade would have turned 50 years old this week. Its legacy was always bound to be complicated—while it provided some theoretical baseline protections to abortion access, the reality was that after decades of judicial and legislative activism, some American women were a lot more free than others.Still, as long as Roe survived, reproductive justice in America was a half-completed sandcastle built on a house of cards. Without it,