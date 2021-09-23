U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    +10.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    +101.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,198.50
    +35.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.40
    +7.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.18
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -16.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.34 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.81
    +1,235.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.91
    +46.43 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The First US World-Class Bioscience Design Corporation Officially Launched

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Co., Ltd. set up a subsidiary in the United States for the first time in 2019 to expand its business footprint and bring its successful experience in Asia to the United States. After two years of continuous effort, it has accumulated a series of extensive milestones. In August 2021, TCI acquired NewAge Inc. 's production facility in Utah, forming the five-years of manufacturing partnership. Not only shortening the supply chain of the US market, but also to provide its US base clients more services immediately and efficiently. This plant serves as the headquarters for TCI's operations in the US. High-speed automated production lines will be adapted to integrate the resources of the group's related enterprises, serving as the production and marketing base of a world-class integrated bioscience design corporation.

The First US World-Class Bioscience Design Corporation Officially Launched
The First US World-Class Bioscience Design Corporation Officially Launched

The United States of America (hereinafter referred to as the United States) was established in 1776. Throughout 245 years, it has developed into a complete and gigantic economic system, accounting for 23-25% of the global economy. It is undoubtedly the largest and most important economy in the world; regardless of its domestic demand and the export market, both have been well-developed. In addition to the numerous natural resources of the United States, what is more important is the government's continuous support for the operation of private enterprises, domestic and overseas trade agreements, and social construction.

What is an "Integrated Bioscience Design Corporation"? "Integrated Bioscience Design (IBD)" is derived from consumer demand, integrating chemistry, biology, mathematics, industrial engineering, genetic medicine, aesthetics, human factors engineering, applied materials science, consumer behavior research and other cross-disciplinary expertise and technologies, to achieve the ultimate goal of "join and delight" the lives of consumers. TCI has been one of the preeminent manufacturing expertises of the functional food and skin care products industry in Asia for many years, using the extensive R&D patents of IBD and the advantages of automated manufacturing technology, which has repeatedly achieved supreme results. In particular, the collagen products are TCI's Hero products. "Corporation: Trading company" is mainly engaged in trading activities, and is based on the existing business, gradually tapping into other industries, expanding a wider range of business content and services. In addition to replicating Asia's success, TCI has also defined its US headquarters as the base of Integrated Bioscience Design Corporation. It not only provides health beverage ODM services in the United States, but also expands its business scope, adding special bio-integrated raw material into the US market, and connecting Asian and American clients with a global distribution network. In the value chain of the biotechnology industry, vertical integration of service items from both upstream and downstream will continue to expand to other industries. In addition, TCI actively builds green plants with a zero-carbon sustainable value chain to provide consumers with high-performance products that come with environmental sustainability.

Starting from Taiwan, TCI uses integrated bioscience design methods to create high-efficiency products to join and delight consumers' lives. It has successfully exported to 62 countries around the world. By envisioning "Made in USA" this year, TCI uses the business model of "IBD Corporation" to provide global brand clients and consumers with more diversified choices and establish the world-wide biotech alliance.

Contact Information:

TCI BIOTECH LLC
Managing Director
Remi Lee
Mobile: +1-385-202-8828
Email: Remi.Lee@tci-bio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-us-world-class-bioscience-design-corporation-officially-launched-301382230.html

SOURCE TCI

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.