What was the first video game? Detailing the first at-home video game, who invented it and more.

The video game market is an important pillar of the modern entertainment industry. At-home gaming is an increasingly popular pastime, with blockbuster names like "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty" captivating audiences.

The video game remains a relatively new invention, though, coming after television and film and evolving rapidly in recent years.

What was the first-ever video game? Who invented it and when? Here's an inside look at video game history from Atari's "Pong" to the more advanced consoles of today.

What was the first video game?

The American Physics Society reports that in October of 1958, Physicist William Higinbotham invented what is thought to be the first video game. However, there are some conflicting reports that earlier more rudimentary games should claim the title.

Higinbotham's game mimicked a tennis match and was called simply "Tennis for Two." It strongly resembles the video game "Pong" which rose to popularity during the 1970s.

Higinbotham was part of the Brookhaven National Laboratory’s instrumentation group, and worked with technician Robert Dvorak to build the game. Despite the pioneering nature of this invention, Higinbotham was not at heart a game designer. His work focused much more on Nuclear Arms Control.

Who invented video games?

Physicist William Higinbotham is cited as the inventor of the first video game.

Sanders Associates received the first patent for a video game in 1964 because Higinbotham never patented his work.

When was the first video game made?

October 18, 1958. William Higinbotham's "Tennis for Two" was introduced at Brookhaven National Laboratory's annual visitors days.

Higinbotham's game only lasted for two years, though; video game systems which more closely resemble what we use today became much more popular with a wider audience in the 1970s.

Is Pong the first video game?

No, despite popular belief, Pong, a video game designed by Atari, is not the first video game. However, according to The Museum of Play, it is the first video game to capture "wide-scale public attention."

The game mimics Ping-Pong, hence the name, and appeared first in coin-operated arcade-style form at bars and restaurants.

In 1975, Atari introduced an at-home version of the game in the Sears Catalog. The game became wildly popular.

That first version of Pong was tested as a prototype in a Sunnyvale, California bar called Andy Capp’s Tavern.

When did Pong come out?

The original arcade-style version of "Pong" came out in 1972. Three years later in 1975, Atari unveiled that play-at-home version called "Home Pong."

The idea for the game came from Atari founder Nolan Bushnell. Engineer Allan Alcorn was tasked with making it a reality.

What was the first video game company?

Though Sanders Associates received the first patent for a video game in 1964, gaming company Magnavox purchased the patent from them and began producing video game systems in the early 1970s.

What is the oldest console?

The Computer Museum of America reports that Magnavox’s Odyssey console was the first ever. It was introduced to North American markets in September of 1972.

Nowhere near as sleek as the gaming systems we have today, the somewhat clunky looking Odyssey, in tradition with early gaming, offered a ping-pong style game.

Of note, Atari's Atari 2600, introduced in 1977, came with joysticks and game cartridges that played multi-colored games, according to The History Channel. The revolutionary nature of this console kicked off a new wave of video game systems.

What is the oldest video game character?

Technically, Pac-Man is the oldest video game character. Screenrant reports that this pellet-eating arcade creature, born in 1980, is the grandfather of all video game characters.

Not far behind is Mario, introduced in 1981 in arcade form. Since then, he's gone on to an illustrious career in the gaming world.

What was the first Nintendo game?

The history of Nintendo dates back many years. The company was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi in 1889 as a manufacturer of "Hanafuda" or flower cards.

Nearly 100 years later, in 1978 Nintendo released a simple "arcade cocktail table game" based on the board game Othello. It was called "Computer Othello." A year later the company broke ground on Nintendo of America located in New York City and started an operations division for coin-operated games.

How old is Sonic?

Not the oldest video game character, but certainly among the most famous is Sonic the Hedgehog, a creation of video game company Sega.

The first version of Sonic was introduced in 1991, making the hedgehog 31 (a millennial).

When did home video game systems become popular?

"Home Pong" was one of the first popular at-home video games. It kicked off a boom in the mid-70s, shifting the video game industry from arcade-style systems to at-home consoles.

What was the first video game played in space?

We've come a long way since the early consoles of the mid-70s. Such a long way, in fact, that astronauts have taken video games to space.

In the summer of 1993, Russian Astronaut Aleksandr A. Serebrov took a Game Boy along on his space mission. While in orbit, Serebrov reported playing Nintendo's "Tetris."

