First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

First Watch Restaurant Group's (NASDAQ:FWRG) stock up by 8.2% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to First Watch Restaurant Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First Watch Restaurant Group is:

3.1% = US$17m ÷ US$546m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of First Watch Restaurant Group's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that First Watch Restaurant Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, First Watch Restaurant Group saw an exceptional 74% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared First Watch Restaurant Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if First Watch Restaurant Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is First Watch Restaurant Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

First Watch Restaurant Group doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like First Watch Restaurant Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

