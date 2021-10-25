First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on November 9, 2021

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (“First Watch” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FWRG), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it will be reporting third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021 after the market closes.



A conference call and webcast will follow the next morning, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:00 AM ET. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 421-317-6026. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start. The webcast will be available at investors.firstwatch.com under the News & Events section and will be archived shortly after the call has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms.

