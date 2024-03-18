First Watch Restaurant Group Inc's Chief Legal Officer Sells 15,000 Shares

Jay Wolszczak, the Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.29 per share, resulting in a total value of $364,350.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a company that specializes in providing dining services. It operates as a restaurant chain, focusing on serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The company prides itself on its fresh, award-winning, and made-to-order menu, which includes a wide variety of items such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches, salads, and soups.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,242 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 36 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $24.29, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.416 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 57.63, which is above the industry median of 23.93 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's recent transaction adds to the data on insider trends for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, which is an important indicator for investors to consider. While insider selling does not always suggest a lack of confidence in the company, it provides insight into insider sentiment and may prompt investors to review their investment thesis for FWRG.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filing.

