First Wave BioPharma CEO James Sapirstein to Moderate Panel Discussion at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference

First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
·2 min read
First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will moderate a panel discussion on drug development during the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference taking place September 21-22, 2022.

The panel, titled, “Accelerating Drug Development,” will include Christian Antoni, Chief Development Officer, EQRx; Matt Gevaert, CEO, Kiyatec; Priya Singhal, Interim Head of R&D, SVP, Global Head, Safety & Regulatory Sciences, Biogen; and Pamela Stetkiewicz, Chief Operating Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies.

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Event:

Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference

Panel:

Accelerating Drug Development

Date:

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time:

8:50 am, ET

Location:

www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients, and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties. First Wave is advancing two Phase 2 clinical programs built around adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (FW-EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). In developing adrulipase, First Wave is seeking to provide CF and CP patients with a safe and effective therapy to control EPI that is non-animal derived and offers the potential to dramatically reduce their daily pill burden. The company is also advancing multiple programs involving niclosamide, including FW-UP for ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis, FW-UC for ulcerative colitis, and FW-CD for Crohn’s disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

About Longwood Healthcare Leaders:
Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities. To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com. Meetings are invitation-only.

For more information:
First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
777 Yamato Road, Suite 502
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Phone: (561) 589-7020
info@firstwavebio.com

Media contact:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
David Schemelia
(609) 468-9325
dschemelia@tiberend.com


