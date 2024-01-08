First Western Financial's (NASDAQ:MYFW) investors will be pleased with their respectable 43% return over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 43% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 30% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, First Western Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 35% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Dive deeper into First Western Financial's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of First Western Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 22% in the last year, First Western Financial shareholders lost 30%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on First Western Financial it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

