First 'Women in AI Internship' Participants Selected by Flapmax and Wentors

·4 min read

50 Applicants Selected from 24 Countries in Business and IT Training Tracks

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International technology company Flapmax announced today it has selected, along with program partner Wentors, the 50 participants of the first Women in Artificial Intelligence (AI) internship program. Kicking off Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, the 12-week training program is designed to increase the number of women working in emerging AI fields.

The 12-week training program is designed to increase the number of women working in emerging AI fields.

Flapmax worked hand-in-hand with Wentors, a global community of women in technology, to select the first cohort of AI interns from over 350 applications received globally, including Nigeria, Kenya, United States, South Africa and Ghana; as well as New Zealand, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Poland. A total of 50 applicants were selected for two training tracks: Business and IT. As part of the Women in AI internship program, participants will have the opportunity to work with Flapmax's global partners.

"As we kick-off the first group of Women in AI professionals, we look forward to a long and successful partnership between Flapmax and the Wentors community, known for its impactful support of women in technology around the world," said Dave Ojika, Founder and CEO, Flapmax. "Launching this partnership is a huge milestone for Flapmax as we continue to build community-based projects that empower women."

Program participants will select specific knowledge tracks offered through the Flapmax Artificial Intelligence Institute (FAI). Within the technology track, interns will gain hands-on experience in emerging AI technology fields and develop both conventional and unconventional skills, including building AI models "responsibly" and analyzing and unlocking data targeting underserved industries while improving market visibility and ecosystem partnerships. With strong data integrity and data modelling skills, these future AI professionals will help businesses in their own regions embrace innovative approaches and technology solutions, including helping support Flapmax's goal to ignite the tech industry across Africa.

"We believe AI is an essential ingredient in building a digital community and advancing the workforce in the global technology village," said Toluwase Olugbemiro, Brand Communications Lead at Wentors. "Supporting all members of the future AI workforce is essential to meeting the demands the future holds, and we're proud to help kick-start the AI-based careers of our first fifty program participants."

During the 12-week training program, participants will engage in hands-on industry projects and benefit from technical and non-technical mentorship. The participants will have access to specialized courses to enhance their learning outcomes while earning new certifications to increase their career market values. Additionally, participants will gain exposure to startups from Africa and other emerging markets and will collaborate with industry players through joint research, co-publications and storytelling to expand their professional development and increase their career options. At the completion of the program, participants will join Flapmax's talent network and benefit from long-term work opportunities with Flapmax global partners.

A second cohort of Women in AI interns is expected to be announced very soon.

About Wentors

Wentors is a global community of women in technology that support one another. We help nurture women in technology through our mentorship programs and upskilling initiatives across the world, with an ambitious goal of impacting 8M+ women worldwide by 2030. We've developed a varied and lively community of 5000+ women in technology across five continents and we're dedicated to changing the narratives of women in technology, transforming lives and making millions of dreams a reality through this process.

About Flapmax

Flapmax is a data and AI technology company committed to expanding opportunities for technology innovation and implementation worldwide. With its technology accelerator platform, Flapmax encourages collaboration across borders and helps companies measure and optimize AI-models and implement digital transformation solutions. Flapmax is creating global partnerships to ignite the local tech industry across Africa and globally. Working with universities around the world, Flapmax is helping connect the next generation of innovators with sustainable technology goals and cutting-edge career skills.

Media Contact: info@flapmax.com 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-women-in-ai-internship-participants-selected-by-flapmax-and-wentors-301633574.html

SOURCE Flapmax

