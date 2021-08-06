U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,417.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,913.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,145.00
    -22.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.60
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.36
    +0.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.60
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dólar/Euro

    1.1829
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.49
    -0.48 (-2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7250
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,903.62
    +1,998.94 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.34
    +28.45 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.89
    -11.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

The first Zambian startup to get into YC is developing Africa's first card-issuing API

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

More than 40 African startups from a handful of countries have gone through YC over the past decade. Zambia joins that list today, and its entrant, Union54, is a worthy first entry.

Union54 (54 is a nod to the number of African countries) is a fintech company founded by Perseus Mlambo and Alessandra Martini. The startup claims to be Africa's first card-issuing API and only just launched this year. But to paint the picture, Union54 didn't come out of thin air; it is a project from the couple's earlier startup Zazu.

Zazu was launched in 2015 as a challenger bank in Zambia. As with any fintech on the continent, Zazu had to create its own debit cards that users could connect to a wallet. Most times, Zazu would have to wait months for partner banks in the country to issue these cards. Mlambo tells me that at one point they had to wait for 18 months.

All this while the founders began to work with banks around the region to start issuing cards themselves. But the banks were lethargic in their approaches. "We just realized that either the processor or the bank was not necessarily well equipped to be able to answer our questions or to be able to give us the product that we're looking for," Mlambo said to TechCrunch in an interview.

The startup decided to go for the bullseye and meet with Mastercard. I mean, why wait for banks when you can bag those who issue these cards in the first place, right? Ultimately, the company got a Mastercard Principle membership, the first fintech from Africa, it claims.

As a principal member, Zazu became authorized to act as an "issuing bank." In other words, they can provide debit cards and as "acquirers," which means they can provide transaction processing services.

Along the way, the founders realized that to really advance African fintech, it was imperative to make it easier for any African country's fintech to issue virtual or physical debit cards. So the team spun out Union54 from Zazu. The platform now has several APIs that make it simple for any fintech to issue programmable debit cards.

"We've now used our membership to be able to help other companies, any African fintech who wants to issue their own cards. They can just come to us, plug into our APIs, and move quickly, without needing to spend a long time negotiating," Mlambo said about providing the service for other African fintechs.

The CEO adds that the company targets fintechs that don't want to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in setup fees to get virtual or physical cards. Union54 claims to issue cards in weeks via an API that does BIN sponsorship, program management and settlement, among other features.

Being able to do this gives Union54 bragging rights as Africa's first card-issuing API. Fintechs have rarely looked at this opportunity; most are focused on other segments from payment gateways to wallets. It's an interesting point to note because somehow, all the big players in these segments end up trying to create virtual and physical cards for their customers and face complications doing so. That's the void Union54 wants to fill, and although it's currently in beta, the company boasts of an impressive unnamed clientele signed up on its wait list and currently using the platform.

"The fascinating thing about these companies is that they are not B or C players. They are in the top 5% of African fintech. And for me, I always tell people, we're now in the golden generation of African fintech. So it's really the perfect time for a card-issuing product to be able to work with all of these guys considered leaders in their space. It means we really do have something that people want to use every day," the CEO added.

On the company's site, there are eight use cases for its API: ledger-based, acquirers/gateways, buy now, pay later, credit union, delivery companies, digital banking, credit card management and corporate cards.

Fintechs using Union54 are also allowed to design the cards and set the currency in which they want the cards to be charged, and set an extensive catalog of who will use them, what they will be used for, when they will be used and how they will be used.

African countries need ‘startup acts’ more than ever to support innovation

Union54 charges fintechs on a pay-as-you-go basis for every API call. If a fintech company wants to create a physical card, they are charged a flat fee between $7-9 and an undisclosed flat fee when a transaction is made.

Mlambo says getting into the summer batch of YC 2021 has allowed the company to sign up its first set of customers, as most of them have come from YC's network. He calls YC a program that has been "worth it from day one."

"I am really excited and proud that Union54 has become the first Zambian fintech to get accepted into Y Combinator. And the second in Southern Africa. As you will know, when global investors look at Africa, they often do so from a West African perspective and our getting into Y Combinator validates a small part of our broader hypothesis: it is possible to service Africa from friendly jurisdictions such as Zambia."

Most African YC-backed startups in today’s batch are focused on fintech

Recommended Stories

  • Man City sign 'natural talent' Jack Grealish in reported £100 million deal

    Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of "natural talent" Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa for a British record fee reported to be £100 million ($139 million).

  • Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia by Delta and Cheap Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s move to push up the cost of its oil in Asia may backfire as an outbreak of the delta virus variant in China damps demand, while the U.S. and Russia offer more competitively priced alternatives.Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel to the highest in at least four months for September sales to the region. While that’s less than the difference in the Dubai structure Aramco references in its pricing, demand for these medium and

  • Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

    Namibia has every right to celebrate. It’s never produced a barrel, but now, its Kavango Basin test wells have hit hundreds of meters of oil

  • Siemens Stock Is Rising. Thank the Global Economy, Cloud Software, and Supply Chains.

    The German group has broadened its ambitions in cloud software with a new acquisition—part of its transition from industrial giant to tech company.

  • Duolingo app no longer available on some Chinese app stores

    Duolingo Inc said late on Thursday it was aware that its popular Duolingo language learning app was no longer available for download on some app stores in China. Its removal from the Chinese app stores comes after Beijing last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit and barred foreign investment in the sector, dealing a blow to the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry. Duolingo could not be downloaded on Android app stores operated by companies such as Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings as of Friday.

  • Duolingo is working on a math app for kids

    Duolingo, best known for its whimsical owl and language-learning app, is working on a new product to add to its growing suite: a math app, according to CEO Luis von Ahn. The co-founder mentioned the app during an interview last week, the same day that Duolingo officially listed in the stock market. After the interview, TechCrunch reached out to Duolingo to get more information about the app, but the company declined to provide more detail because it is “still very early” in the development process.

  • ByteDance rival Kuaishou is shutting down controversial app Zynn

    Kuaishou Technology, a Chinese firm perceived as a ByteDance rival by many, said on Wednesday it will shut down its controversial short video app Zynn later this month. An investigation last year found that Zynn was paying users to watch videos to superficially improve its ranking on the U.S. iOS App Store. It was then pulled from the Apple App Store following similar complaints.

  • Step Aside, Coupons: Ibotta's Cash-Back App Saves, Rewards Millions with the Touch of a Button

    Photo by Pexels Gone are the days of clipping coupons in your local newspaper, searching for the latest and greatest deals. There’s a more high-tech, easy-to-use money-saver in town: cash-back apps. With the emergence of mobile technology, cash-back apps have made their way onto our devices as an easy way to make money on our everyday purchases. By simply downloading one of these apps, creating an account and selecting (or inputting) your purchases, you can get money back where it belongs: your

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Flops as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Mortgage rates hit new 6-month low as refinance fee ends, delta variant rages

    Rates are at or near all-time lows this week, a widely followed survey says.

  • Why some student-loan balances grow — even if you’re making diligent payments

    This week's Extra Credit column looks at one unforgiving feature of student debt: 'I forgave myself for not understanding how the interest was going to compound and affect me.'

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • ‘Who knows if I’ll live until retirement?’ I have $10,000 in credit-card debt and $4,000 in student loans. Should I tap my 401(k)?

    You need to look at how you got into $10,000 credit-card debt, ask yourself some tough questions, and figure out a plan with your second wife — congratulations, by the way — on how to get out of it. If you were to withdraw that $24,000 early from your 401(k) before age 59½, you would be charged income taxes on the withdrawal in addition to a 10% early withdrawal penalty. The amount you withdraw will be added to your 2021 income tax return.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • The End of Exorbitant Privilege: Inflation, the Global Dollar and What Comes Next

    What would it mean for the dollar to lose its global reserve status? Why might it happen? And what could take its place?

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran