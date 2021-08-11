U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.00
    -26.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.90
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.88
    -1.41 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6050
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,011.38
    +215.61 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.18
    +900.51 (+371.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.31
    +32.27 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

FirstBank Expands Partnership with Jack Henry to Digitize Lending

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rapidly growing bank modernizes commercial lending, extending digital-first approach

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Today, Jack Henry Lending announced that the $11.9 billion-asset FirstBank has expanded its partnership with Jack Henry, selecting the company's digital commercial loan platform to create efficiencies while digitizing the experience for both borrowers and lenders.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank completed a large acquisition last year, presenting an opportunity to enhance the commercial lending process with new speed and accuracy. FirstBank developed its list of requirements for a new platform based on conversations with frontline lenders. They wanted to streamline and standardize the process, digitize workflows, and enhance reporting to boost transparency and data integrity. Jack Henry met those needs and more, providing the bank with a platform that will save time while creating a more digital, innovative, and user-centered experience for all involved.

Wade Peery, chief administrative officer of FirstBank, explained, "We've enjoyed a successful relationship with Jack Henry for years; they have a strong reputation in the digital space because of their dedication to exceptional service, focus on simplified borrower experiences, and eagerness to do the right thing. As the industry embraces digital acceleration, Jack Henry's digital commercial lending platform puts us in a position of strength. It will allow us to meet borrowers where they are, making our interactions more meaningful and convenient. Plus, the platform seamlessly integrates with our core, creating efficiencies that will help us fulfill loans more quickly."

The bank already partners with Jack Henry for its core system, digital banking and payments solutions Jack Henry also hosts the bank's IT infrastructure in its private cloud environment. Peery continued, "Our partnership with Jack Henry enabled us to meet customer needs during this last year, competing on a personal and remote level that others could not. Our customer feedback is a testament to this success. For instance, our App Store rating has more than doubled since we began using the Banno Digital Platform™. We look forward to applying this same digital-first approach enterprise-wide, one that leverages modern technology to enhance – not replace – human interaction."

Gary Lewis, head of Jack Henry Lending, stated, "The stakes have never been higher for providing a fully streamlined digital lending experience; borrowers across the country need quick access to capital, and lenders have no time to waste on inefficient, cumbersome manual processes. Institutions like FirstBank are investing in modern technology that allows them to minimize the mundane, automating workflows to create more time for lenders to meaningfully interact with borrowers. This allows them to strengthen relationships, optimize productivity and deliver much-needed cash to borrowers' pockets faster."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,700 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstbank-expands-partnership-with-jack-henry-to-digitize-lending-301352287.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps ‘Open Mind’ on China Shares After Dumping Them

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said valuations of Chinese stocks will likely remain depressed for a while, but she isn’t shutting the door on them.“So is China now uninvestable?” the head of Ark Investment Management said on a webinar hosted by the firm Tuesday. “Well, I would say in any of the areas that we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more.”“But,” she said later

  • Wendy's announces earnings beat, increased dividend and plans for more restaurants and delivery kitchens

    Wendy's Co. stock rose 3.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after the burger chain reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $65.7 million, or 29 cents per share, up from $24.9 million, or 11 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 27 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 18 cents. Revenue of $493.3 million was up from $402.3 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $462.6 million. Global same-restaurant sales rose 17.4%, beating the FactSet consensus fo

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Lifts Dow, S&P 500 To Highs As Micron Hits Growth; IPOs Upstart, FuboTV Are Big Earnings Movers

    Micron hit growth but steel, financials and more led the S&P 500 to a new high as the Senate OK's a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. IPOs Upstart, FuboTV are earnings movers.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • Why Weight Watchers stock is plunging

    WW International — parent company of Weight Watchers — sees a major stock sell-off following worse than expected second quarter results.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.