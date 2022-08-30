Firstbase and Gusto hold forth on hard-to-find hires at Disrupt

Hiring the best talent has never been easy for startups. Things got even harder when the pandemic shrank the available talent pool and 2021 set a record for venture capital fundraising, meaning more companies with more cash in the market. The result? A major talent shortage and a hyper-competitive job market.

Despite the fact that some tech companies have begun executing layoffs and others — like the Big Five — are slowing or stopping hiring altogether, the tech talent market is still hot.

Knowing how to navigate this changing labor landscape is essential for founders, which is why we're thrilled to announce that Chris Herd, founder and CEO at Firstbase and Emil Yeargin, vice president of talent at Gusto, will help chart this territory onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.

In a conversation called “How to secure those hard-to-find hires,” we’ll explore what early-stage founders need to know to be competitive in a more remote-friendly world. Our panel will also look at what it takes today to attract top talent for hard-to-fill roles in areas like AI, crypto, data science, engineering and senior management. Hint: Securing a hard-to-get hire may require something other than just offering more money or the right title.

Chris Herd is the founder and CEO of Firstbase, an all-in-one provisioning platform for remote teams. The monthly subscription-based platform lets companies set up, supply, maintain, manage and retrieve all the physical equipment remote workers need to do great work at home.

Emil Yeargin is the vice president of talent at Gusto, where he works to transform both recruiting strategy and candidate experience. Prior to joining Gusto, Yeargin served as the director of technical recruiting at Lyft. Before joining Lyft, he led recruiting teams at Okta and Zenefits.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save up to $1,300 during our Labor Day Sale - sale ends September 6.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();