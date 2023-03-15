U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Firstbase launches Integration Hub powered by Workato to break down future of work barriers

·3 min read

Industry's first integration hub for flexible work equipment management powers IT and HR automation

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstbase, the leading provider of flexible work equipment management, today unveiled its Integration Hub powered by Workato. Based on Workato's Intelligent Integration and Automation platform, the Firstbase Integration Hub enables customers to connect to 1,000+ SaaS apps, databases, AI services, APIs, and more without writing any code.

Firstbase primary logo

"When we think about the future of work, it's clear that enabling distributed work has become a priority for enterprises globally, but doing so requires teams such as IT and HR to work more closely together than ever before to deliver their employees a great experience," said Firstbase CEO & Founder Chris Herd. "The Firstbase Integration Hub gives IT and HR superpowers so they can now automate manual processes such as onboarding by integrating to HRIS apps like Workday and BambooHR, or keep track of all of their assets by integrating to their ITSM apps like ServiceNow and Oomnitza."

With companies becoming more and more distributed, legacy employee onboarding, equipment support, and offboarding processes that relied on being in an office had to change as well. Gone are the days when every worker could hand their paperwork to HR and then walk over to IT to pick up a laptop. Even so, workers expect and need to be supported and engaged from the moment they sign their offer letter to the moment they leave the company. With workers, IT, and HR teams all remote from one another, a fully digital and automated process is needed to overcome time, space, process, and systems barriers in order to deliver delightful employee experiences.

"Enabling distributed work requires companies to break down data silos for better collaboration and efficiency - especially between IT and HR," said Carter Busse, CIO at Workato. "We're excited to power the Firstbase Integration Hub, which will enable enterprises to easily connect to their systems such as Workday and ServiceNow so they can reduce manual errors, automate processes, and ultimately provide the best experience for their employees."

Though the Integration Hub is generally available today, customers who participated in the beta program have already benefited from the Integration Hub pre-built connectors.

"The Firstbase team was able to build the integration to our HRIS in two weeks, and I was able to set it up in just 30 min," said Tim Prouty, IT Support Manager at Varo Bank. "Now we're able to automatically kick off onboarding as soon as an employee is added to our HRIS, which saves time and eliminates human error."

To learn more about Firstbase's Integration Hub powered by Workato, check out this one-pager or visit Firstbase.com to book a demo.

About Firstbase

The Firstbase platform enables companies to manage the entire employee equipment lifecycle from onboarding through offboarding. Firstbase combines SaaS workflow automation and visibility including asset tracking with world-class physical operations, including supply chain, logistics and IT end user computing. Gain efficiencies, boost retention and productivity, and empower your best workforce.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstbase-launches-integration-hub-powered-by-workato-to-break-down-future-of-work-barriers-301772266.html

SOURCE Firstbase

