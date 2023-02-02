FirstEnergy Announces $3.5 Billion Equity Capital Agreement to Further Enhance Financial Position and Support Sustainable, Long-Term Growth

Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners to acquire additional 30% ownership interest in FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC (FET); FirstEnergy to remain majority owner and sole operator

Attractive valuation and efficient form of financing support accelerated balance sheet improvements; nearly $1 billion increase in 5-year capital plan focused on smart grid and clean energy transition

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell an additional 30% ownership interest in its FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC (FET) business to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners (Brookfield). Upon closing of the transaction, proceeds from the $3.5 billion all-cash deal will further strengthen FirstEnergy's financial position and support its goal to be a premier utility with sustainable, long-term growth as it enables the clean energy transition.

FET is the holding company for three of FirstEnergy's FERC-regulated transmission utility subsidiaries: American Transmission Systems, Incorporated (ATSI); Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC (MAIT); and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo) – which comprise one of the largest transmission systems in PJM. FirstEnergy also owns transmission assets in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland that are not part of FET.

In May 2022, FirstEnergy completed the sale of a 19.9% non-controlling interest in FET to Brookfield. Upon closing of the transaction announced today, FirstEnergy will remain the majority owner of FET, and FirstEnergy's workforce will continue to operate the business. FirstEnergy will retain nearly 70% of its overall regulated transmission portfolio.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Brookfield, one of the world's largest and most respected infrastructure investors," said John W. Somerhalder, FirstEnergy's board chair, interim president and chief executive officer. "This agreement efficiently raises capital at an attractive valuation and speaks to the strength and potential of our regulated growth strategies. It positions FirstEnergy to drive value for shareholders as we further optimize our financial position and plan for additional smart grid and clean energy investments in our regulated transmission and distribution businesses."

During 2022, FirstEnergy reduced holding company debt by $2.5 billion, or more than 30% compared to year-end 2021. Proceeds from this second transaction with Brookfield will be used to accelerate improvements in the company's credit profile as it targets a funds-from-operations to debt ratio of 14-15%, consistent with strong investment-grade companies.

Additionally, FirstEnergy today announced it has increased its 2021-2025 long-term growth plan to nearly $18 billion, an increase of approximately $1 billion from the $17 billion target established in 2021. Later this year, the company plans to provide an updated long-term growth forecast, which will include additional investments to support a more resilient and modern grid and the transition to a low-carbon future. FirstEnergy plans to provide full year 2023 guidance and other financial updates when it releases fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings on February 13.

"This additional investment in FirstEnergy Transmission demonstrates our commitment to building strong partnerships with premier infrastructure asset owners and operators, like FirstEnergy, that share our focus on long-term value creation," said Eduardo Salgado, Managing Partner in Brookfield's Infrastructure Group and head of Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners (BSIP). "This is a very attractive opportunity that firmly aligns with BSIP's strategy of investing in high quality, resilient businesses that combine growth and defensive characteristics to generate stable cash flows across market cycles."

The transaction is expected to close by early 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including receiving applicable regulatory approvals and clearances.

J. P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as lead financial advisor and Citigroup Global Markets is serving as financial advisor to FirstEnergy for this transaction. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to the FirstEnergy Board of Directors. Jones Day is serving as legal advisor to FirstEnergy. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to Brookfield.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Additional information about the transaction can be found on our Investor Information website, https://investors.firstenergycorp.com/investor-materials/webcasts-and-presentations/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-announces-3-5-billion-equity-capital-agreement-to-further-enhance-financial-position-and-support-sustainable-long-term-growth-301737986.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.