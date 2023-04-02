U.S. markets closed

FirstEnergy Crews Working Around the Clock to Restore Power Following Strong Winds and Severe Thunderstorms

PR Newswire
·5 min read

AKRON, Ohio, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) electric companies have restored service to more than 506,000 of the approximately 637,000 customers who lost power after severe wind and thunderstorms hit the company's entire service territory Saturday. Crews are working around the clock to assess damage and restore service to approximately 131,000 customers who remain without power in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Beginning overnight Friday in western Ohio and moving eastward throughout the day Saturday, powerful winds gusting to more than 60 mph, along with strong thunderstorms and frequent lighting strikes, brought down trees and limbs that caused widespread damage to FirstEnergy's utility poles and equipment. In many areas of Ohio and Pennsylvania, the damage is even more significant than that experienced from a similar windstorm last weekend.

"We recognize the inconvenience to our customers when power outages occur – and especially the challenges faced by customers who were impacted two weekends in a row by storms. Approximately 3,000 employees from our 10 electric companies and corporate offices, along with more than 1,500 contractors and support personnel from outside FirstEnergy, will continue around-the-clock work until service is restored to every customer," said Samuel L. Belcher, senior vice president of FirstEnergy Utilities. "These crews are responding to thousands of instances of downed wires, broken poles and crossarms and damaged transformers across FirstEnergy's entire service territory. Though repair work can be time consuming, restoring power as efficiently and safely as possible is our top priority."

Based on current outages and damage assessment, restoration efforts are expected to take multiple days in many areas. Current outage updates as of noon today include:

  • Toledo Edison: Approximately 23,800 customers lost power due to the storm, and approximately 2,800 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

  • The Illuminating Company: Approximately 35,600 customers lost power due to the storm, and 1,900 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

  • Ohio Edison: Approximately 189,000 customers lost power due to the storm, and 41,000 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

  • Penn Power: Approximately 50,500 customers lost power due to the storm, and 13,600 remain without service. Estimated restoration times will be established later today as damage assessment is completed.

  • Penelec: Approximately 121,800 customers lost power due to the storm, and 33,900 remain without service. Estimated restoration times will be established later today as damage assessment is completed.

  • West Penn Power: Approximately 100,300 customers lost power due to the storm, and 17,300 remain without service. Estimated restoration times will be established later today as damage assessment is completed.

  • Met-Ed: Approximately 25,400 customers lost power due to the storm, and 1,600 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

  • Mon Power: Approximately 46,000 customers lost power due to the storm, and 8,700 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

  • Potomac Edison: Approximately 12,000 customers lost power due to the storm, and 350 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. tonight.

  • JCP&L: Approximately 41,000 customers lost power due to the storm, and 14,000 remain without service. Estimated restoration times will be established later today as damage assessment is completed.

While the estimated restoration time represents when all customers are expected to have power restored, many will have service restored prior to that time. Customer-specific restoration estimates will be updated when available. For updates, please log in to your utility account, text STAT to LIGHTS (544487) or visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

How to Report Power Outages and Downed Lines

Customers who have experienced a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage if they have not already done so by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

FirstEnergy customers can sign up to receive email and text message alert notifications for updates after they've reported a power outage. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communication tools is available at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.

Important Safety Reminders

The high winds have brought down trees and branches onto power lines. Customers should assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris. Report downed lines ASAP by calling 911.

Use a flashlight or battery-powered lantern for light. Use care when burning candles; open flames are a dangerous fire hazard.

To ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of electric company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, emergency power generators should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the power lines, creating a hazardous situation for company workers. Locate the generator outside of your home and far away from windows, doors and vents. Never locate a generator inside your home. View additional generator safety information.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-crews-working-around-the-clock-to-restore-power-following-strong-winds-and-severe-thunderstorms-301787784.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

