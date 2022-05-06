U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

FirstEnergy Donates 500 Trees to Rittman Nature Preserve for Second Year

·3 min read
In this article:
  • FE
    Watchlist

Planting event part of FirstEnergy's commitment to plant 14,000+ trees this spring

RITTMAN, Ohio, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has donated 500 trees to the City of Rittman's William T. Robertson Nature Preserve in Wayne County, Ohio. A variety of hardwood trees were planted on May 6 by employees of FirstEnergy and its Ohio Edison electric company throughout the 210-acre nature preserve to supplement the 520 trees donated and planted by FirstEnergy in October 2021.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Since April 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 17,000 trees throughout its five-state service territory. The company is on track to plant more than 14,000 additional trees this spring. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy's Green Team in northeast Ohio, the tree-planting event in Rittman is one of several projects employees will complete this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves and communities across FirstEnergy's entire footprint.

"FirstEnergy contributed the funds to cover the cost of the trees, and more than a dozen employee volunteers spent several hours planting them around the nature preserve, which will be enjoyed by the public and many of our local employees and their families," said Carol Trembly, a senior scientist and Green Team leader at FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

The William T. Robertson Nature Preserve, which opened to the public last fall, is situated on the east side of Rittman on property left vacant by a large industrial business in 2006. The preserve provides the community with 7.2 miles of walking and hiking trails as well as opportunities for bird watching and kayaking.

"These trees will help establish and restore forested habitat within the preserve and we look forward to monitoring them and helping them along as they mature," said Rittman Mayor William Robertson. "We appreciate FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison's ongoing efforts to preserve our local environment so that our plants, trees and animals can continue to thrive for many years."

In addition to FirstEnergy's tree donations, the FirstEnergy Foundation donated approximately $41,000 to the City of Rittman in December 2021 to create a renewable energy lab at the nature preserve for community use. The funds will help convert the property into a sustainable nature and land lab where students and residents can gather, work, learn and brainstorm ideas.

For more information about FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.

Ohio Edison serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy employees planting the trees at the nature preserve are available for download here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-donates-500-trees-to-rittman-nature-preserve-for-second-year-301542002.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

