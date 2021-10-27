U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,557.63
    -17.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,533.37
    -223.51 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,255.57
    +19.86 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.90
    -33.18 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.19
    -2.46 (-2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7600
    -0.3690 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,945.42
    -3,084.84 (-4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,411.07
    -63.26 (-4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

FirstEnergy Donates 520 Trees to Rittman Nature Preserve

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Employees volunteered to plant trees as part of company's environmental commitment

RITTMAN, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) recently donated about 520 trees to the City of Rittman's Nature Preserve in Wayne County, Ohio. A mixed variety of hardwood and fruit trees were planted on Oct. 27 by employees of FirstEnergy and its Ohio Edison electric company throughout the new 210-acre nature preserve, which is situated on land where a vacant industrial business once stood.

Ohio Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Ohio Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 10,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory since April 2021. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce FirstEnergy's carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy's Green Team in northeast Ohio, the Rittman tree-planting event was one of several projects employees have completed this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves and communities across FirstEnergy's entire footprint.

"FirstEnergy contributed the funds to cover the cost of the trees, and nearly two dozen employee volunteers spent several hours planting them around the nature preserve, which will be enjoyed by many of our local employees and their families," said Amy Hopkins, an external affairs consultant at FirstEnergy who organized the event. "About 50 students from Norwayne and Rittman High Schools were onsite to help us plant the trees and it was a communitywide effort."

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in 2021 to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

Set to open to the public by the end of this month, the Rittman Nature Preserve is situated on the east side of Rittman on property left vacant by a large industrial business in 2006. The preserve provides the community with 7.2 miles of walking and hiking trails as well as opportunities for bird watching and kayaking.

"These trees will help establish and restore forested habitat within the preserve and we look forward to monitoring them and helping them along as they mature," said Rittman Mayor William Robertson, who led an army of local volunteers last year to get the land ready for public opening. "We appreciate FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison's commitment to preserving our local environment so that our plants, trees and animals can continue to thrive for many years."

For more information about FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.

Ohio Edison serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy employees planting the trees at the Rittman Nature Preserve are available for download on Flickr.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-donates-520-trees-to-rittman-nature-preserve-301410240.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Up Big Today

    Shares of solar energy stocks jumped higher across the board today on some fairly bullish earnings news from the industry. It hasn't hurt that interest rates are also falling around the world, which tends to make solar energy projects more economically attractive to developers. JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) was up 11.1%, and Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) jumped as much as 11.8%.

  • ‘They knew. They lied.’ California congressman on Big Oil’s role in climate change

    Top executives from six major oil firms and trade groups will testify before the House Oversight Committee Thursday, about the industry’s role in spreading disinformation on the impact fossil fuels have on climate change.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Australian iron ore baron bets big on global green revolution

    Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest wants to turn his company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, into the world's biggest green energy group, but critics say his targets are a stretch even for a man who built the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer from scratch in just over a decade. Forrest has spent the global pandemic crisscrossing the globe, announcing a string of green energy projects from Papua New Guinea to Brazil in plans that have both intrigued and irked investors because of their grand ambition and lack of detail. But this month, Forrest tantalisingly laid out his most specific target yet: to produce 15 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen by 2030, which could be sold to customers in Asia as either green hydrogen or green ammonia, used for fertiliser.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • Fighting climate change is a $150 trillion battle: Bank of America report

    Decarbonizing the world would take $5 trillion a year of investment over the next 30 years, a new Bank of America report found.

  • Al Gore teams with Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Harvard on a climate asset fund

    The new fund, Just Climate, is short on details but long on household names.

  • The Rising Sustainability Challenge

    Vertical indoor farms are helping farmers reach incredible heights in sustainability.

  • Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter

    A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Big Oil hearing to kick off U.S. probe into climate disinformation -lawmaker

    A Congressional hearing this week into whether oil companies misled the public about climate change marks the start of a broad probe that may extend to other industries from advertising to social media, according to a lawmaker leading the effort. The sweeping nature of the Democrat-led investigation reflects rising urgency within the party to address global warming as Republicans and moderate Democrats block climate provisions at the heart of President Joe Biden’s spending bill, and as global leaders prepare to meet on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland next month. "This will be a year-long investigation and the hearings mark the beginning of it," Representative Ro Khanna, a progressive Democrat on the House committee told Reuters in an interview.

  • This Is Why Linde Ranks As Top 2021 ESG Pick Now

    The fact that Linde, a chemicals company, made the ESG investing list may be shocking to some. Here's what makes the stock sustainable.

  • The Home Depot Wins 3 Environmental Protection Agency Awards

    The Home Depot was honored with three Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Awards that reflect the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. The company is proud to serve as industry...

  • 'Absolute nightmare' after 40-plus inches of snowfall, but ...

    Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and

  • Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests

    Fall foliage season is a calendar highlight in states from Maine south to Georgia and west to the Rocky Mountains. It’s especially important in the Northeast, where fall colors attract an estimated US$8 billion in tourism revenues to New England every year. As a forestry scientist, I’m often asked how climate change is affecting fall foliage displays. What’s clearest so far is that color changes are occurring later in the season. And the persistence of very warm, wet weather in 2021 is reducing

  • Fall Snowstorm Hits Greater Lake Tahoe Region

    A snowstorm moved over the Greater Lake Tahoe area early on October 25, dumping 5 inches of snow on South Lake Tahoe, where this footage was shot, and up to 20 inches on higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno.A winter storm warning remained in effect until 11 pm Monday, though the NWS said conditions would gradually improve as the weather shifted south. Credit: Denyse Bliss via Storyful

  • US bitcoin miners doubled their power consumption in four months

    After China cracked down on cryptocurrency earlier this summer, bitcoin mining companies relocated their farms—many of them to the US, where the share of bitcoin mined worldwide soared from 16.8% to 35.5%.

  • Bausch + Lomb Launches Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Program in Collaboration With TerraCycle in the United States

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the launch of the Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling program, the first and only eye care recycling program in the United States. The new program will allow consumers who participate in the program to properly recycle all brands of their eye drop single dose units, lens cases and lens solution caps*, as well as Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops multi-dose bot

  • Gulf Arab states, squeezed by climate change, still tout oil

    The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies are caught between two daunting climate change scenarios that threaten their livelihoods. In one, the world stops burning oil and gas to cut down on heat-trapping emissions, shaking the very foundation of their economies. The political stability of the six Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman — is rooted in profits from fossil fuels.

  • Next-Generation Sequencing: Helping to Better Understand the Impact of Climate Change in Our Future

    By Paula Dowdy