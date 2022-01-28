U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

FirstEnergy Earns 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Designation

·3 min read
AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), recognizing its commitment to gender equality in the workplace and the communities in which it operates.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

The GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to measure gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and factors like supplier diversity and community support. Companies included in the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and performance across the framework's five pillars.

"As part of our efforts to make FirstEnergy a best-in-class utility, we continue to raise the bar on workplace equity to ensure all of our employees feel included and have what they need to grow and be successful," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president, chief human resources officer and Corporate Services. "The Bloomberg GEI plays a key role in helping us identify opportunities to accelerate our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts both internally and in the communities we're proud to serve."

As part of its commitment to promoting workplace equity, FirstEnergy recently expanded its core value of Diversity & Inclusion to include Equity. While creating equitable processes and programs has always been a priority, this change better reflects the differing needs of employees and signifies the company's commitment to being more intentional in providing access to opportunities, removing barriers and supporting employee success to ensure that all employees can thrive. Among the company's initial efforts is the re-establishment of the Executive Women's Network, which provides networking, support and development for executive level directors and VPs.

Additionally, the company's employee business resource groups (EBRGs) play a vital role in further embedding DEI in FirstEnergy's culture. The Women in Leadership EBRG, which originated in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to developing current and future women leaders and addressing the challenges of work/life balance, now has five chapters, the newest recently established in New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. The company also continues to offer virtual "Speak Up" sessions where employees can engage in open and honest dialogue about issues pertinent to underrepresented groups and how employees can help foster a more inclusive work environment. Recent session topics include "being a better ally" and "the impact of microaggressions."

"We are proud to recognize FirstEnergy and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg and founding chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

The Bloomberg GEI expanded in 2022 to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. The GEI includes companies from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail. More information about the index is available at www.bloomberg.com/gei.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-earns-2022-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-designation-301470839.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

