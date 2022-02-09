U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.18
    +50.64 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,711.34
    +248.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,397.35
    +202.89 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.15
    +27.78 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.29
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    +7.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4440
    -0.1040 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,215.58
    +1,118.78 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.11
    +29.40 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

FirstEnergy Foundation Awards $250,000 Grant to Alvernia University for Engineering Lab at new Downtown Reading Campus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FE
    Watchlist

Reading CollegeTowne brings student housing, classrooms and jobs to downtown

READING, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has donated $250,000 to Alvernia University to help fund its new engineering program at Reading CollegeTowne, a major economic development initiative to help revitalize the Penn Street corridor.

FirstEnergy Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Through the grant, the FirstEnergy Foundation will become one of four founding members of the Alvernia University Engineering Program, which offers tracks in electrical, mechanical and industrial engineering. The grant will also help equip the new FirstEnergy Foundation Engineering Lab for students to design, develop and test electric motors, communication systems and power generation machinery.

Located in the service area of FirstEnergy's Met-Ed utility, Reading CollegeTowne encompasses a renovated 260,000-square-foot building at 401 Penn Street that once housed an insurance company headquarters and a charter school. In addition to the engineering programs, the facility provides student housing, classrooms and a communal workspace for start-up businesses.

"We're proud to join other community partners in supporting this transformational $20 million initiative that will allow 1,000 students to live and learn downtown," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "In addition to bringing more than 300 permanent jobs and resources downtown, Reading CollegeTowne will create a perpetual pipeline of college graduates with STEM-related skills to help meet the workforce needs of area businesses."

Alvernia University recently received the first installment of $125,000 of the FirstEnergy Foundation grant, with the second $125,000 installment to be allocated later in 2022. The FirstEnergy Foundation Engineering Lab is expected to be completed in time for the 2022 fall semester.

"Partnerships have been and will continue to be the cornerstone of the CollegeTowne strategy, and we are deeply grateful for the FirstEnergy Foundation's partnership," said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. "The Foundation's support will develop the labs that train future engineers who will help to grow our businesses and the regional economy."

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia with a unique blend of rigorous liberal arts education, strong technical training in many high demand majors, ever-expanding experiential learning opportunities through study abroad and internship experiences and community engagement through its Franciscan-based community service model.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

Met-Ed serves approximately 580,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A rendering of the engineering lab the FirstEnergy Foundation's $250,000 grant will furnish and equip with tools at Alvernia University's new Reading CollegeTowne campus, along with a presentation of the check, are available for download on Flickr.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-awards-250-000-grant-to-alvernia-university-for-engineering-lab-at-new-downtown-reading-campus-301478939.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • My mom took out student loans to help me afford college. Now I’m repaying those, plus the loans I took out myself — to the tune of $80K. Can you help me somehow repay this?

    Question: Is there any way to consolidate Parent PLUS Loans with my regular student loans? Not only are the Parent PLUS loans higher interest than my own loans, they don’t currently count towards seeking an income-based repayment plan because they are under my mother’s name, even though I have been the one paying them. Combining them would put me at over $80K in student loan debt and  income-based repayment would then actually help.

  • My son is now in prison. But I still owe $50K on the student loans I took out for him. Can I get relief?

    FIX MY WALLET MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Principals of Pickerington Local's two high schools placed on administrative leave

    Stacy Tennenbaum and Mark Ulbrich, principals at Pickerington Central and North high schools, respectively, have been placed on administrative leave.

  • A Lawsuit Accuses Harvard of Ignoring Sexual Harassment by a Professor

    For her first day of graduate school at Harvard, Lilia Kilburn arrived at her adviser’s office by bike. She said she felt a tremor of discomfort when the adviser, John Comaroff, a respected anthropologist and an expert on South Africa, complimented her on her helmet. She remembered, she later said in an interview, how he had planted a kiss on her mouth during another campus visit. So she told him that she had gone on a trip with her partner that summer, she said, and made a point of using female

  • Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

    Between calculus and European history classes at a West Virginia public high school, 16-year-old Cameron Mays and his classmates were told by their teacher to go to an evangelical Christian revival assembly. When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, Mays said. The Huntington High School junior sent a text to his father.

  • White House blasts Florida GOP's 'Don't Say Gay' school bill

    The Biden administration sharply criticized Republicans in Florida on Tuesday for backing a measure that, if signed into law, would prevent discussions of gender and sexuality in the state’s schools.

  • Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order

    The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Chesapeake parents against Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for his order making mask-wearing optional in schools.Why it matters: Judges wrote that they couldn't issue writs of mandamus and prohibit the Chesapeake School Board from making masks optional, because such relief cannot be issued in the case. But they made clear they aren't ruling on the legality of the case, potentially leaving the door open for future litigation.Get market news wo

  • Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

    A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles. Former graduate classmates at Duke and Cornell, where he studied before becoming a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA in recent years, described him as inappropriate and creepy, with obsessive behaviors toward some women that became harassment and, in at least one case, sexual harassment. Last week, police in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page document and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA, prompting the school to cancel in-person classes for a day.

  • Johnston school board members support pro-Trump Turning Point group

    Some Johnston school parents are condemning two new district board members who were seen in photos attending a kick-off event for a local Turning Point USA high school chapter.Driving the news: At a school board meeting Monday night, parents raised concerns about board members Clint Evans and Deb Davis' attendance at the Johnston High School event last week. It was held at Taste of New York.The photos were shared with Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • A Night Of Knowing Nothing takes a sensuous look at student protests in India

    Payal Kapadia’s A Night Of Knowing Nothing opens in sensuous, somnolent darkness. A group of film students dance in front of an outdoor projection at nighttime, their bodies practically merging with the flickering screen. The scene initially plays out in silence, until we hear a hushed female voice reading a pair of intimate letters signed only “L.” We learn of how L.’s relationship with her boyfriend was cut short by his parents, who rejected her because she belongs to a lower caste. But in bet

  • Murphy lifting NJ COVID mask mandate forces Jersey Shore parents, schools to choose

    Several district leaders in Monmouth and Ocean counties said students in their schools will be allowed to drop masks, but others aren't sure.

  • India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests

    India's southern Karnataka state has ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days, its chief minister said on Tuesday, after protests erupted in response to some schools refusing entry to students wearing the hijab. Local media reported last week that several schools in the coastal city of Udupi had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students. Tensions have frayed further in recent days in Udupi and elsewhere in majority Hindu Karnataka as students with saffron shawls - typically worn by Hindus - thronged into classrooms to show their support of their schools' hijab ban.

  • As Culture Wars Envelop Schools, North Texas Sees a Superintendent Exodus

    Educating kids is all Jeannie Stone ever wanted to do. She spent more than three decades in North Texas school districts, first as a teacher and eventually as an administrator. After she was named Richardson Independent School District’s superintendent five years ago, she drew accolades for how well she advocated for district parents and the […]

  • Paying Tribute to Our Black Leaders in Science

    During Black History Month and beyond, we honor the Black inventors that shaped our company

  • Study: Teacher Observations Biased Against Males, African Americans

    Significant bias has contributed to lower classroom observation scores for thousands of teachers in Tennessee over the last decade, a study published in late December found. Even when controlling for differences in professional qualification and student testing performance, male and African American teachers were rated lower than their female and white colleagues. The paper is […]

  • What is India’s hijab row all about?

    The latest religious row in India has six 18-year-old Muslim schoolgirls at its center. In the southern state of Karnataka, protests have erupted in colleges and schools over the right of female students to wear the hijab. This is the latest flashpoint in a series of religion-fueled controversies that have, in part, come to define modern India.

  • These California Teachers Stopped Eating Over a Week Ago to Fight School Closures

    YouTubeTeachers, students, and community activists in California have been waging a battle against Oakland’s school district after officials proposed a controversial plan to dismantle 15 schools that mainly served students of color.Two educators took the matter so seriously that they vowed to fight “until the death” with a hunger strike that began one week ago.Medical teams had to assist ​​Oakland Community School Program Director Moses Omolade and Westlake Middle School choir and dance director

  • Indian students, college in hijab ban stand-off

    Indian students, college in hijab ban stand-off

  • Pandemic-related school closings likely to have far-reaching effects on child well-being

    Schools are wrestling with the consequences of long-term closures because of the pandemic. AP Photo/Jae C. HongA global analysis has found that kids whose schools closed to stop the spread of various waves of the coronavirus lost educational progress and are at increased risk of dropping out of school. As a result, the study says, they will earn less money from work over their lifetimes than they would have if schools had remained open. Educational researchers like me know these students will fe

  • The school culture wars turn to mask mandates

    New Jersey became the latest state to lift school mask mandates on Monday, as Democrats continue to struggle over how to keep schools open, adhere to scientific guidance and allay a base that remains in favor of a cautious approach to the pandemic.