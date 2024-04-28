FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.425

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of June to $0.425. This will take the annual payment to 4.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

FirstEnergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, FirstEnergy's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 67% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 65.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 52% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $2.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.70. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.5% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

FirstEnergy May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. FirstEnergy hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On FirstEnergy's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FirstEnergy (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

