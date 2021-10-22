U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities Encourage Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs

3 min read
Programs can help alleviate growing balances for customers having financial difficulty

GREENSBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers of Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. Establishing an affordable payment arrangement or obtaining assistance can help keep balances manageable now that shut-offs for nonpayment have resumed.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

"The pandemic has greatly increased financial hardships among our Pennsylvania customers," said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy. "Customers who have lost income during this crisis and who are behind on their utility bills may be eligible for assistance that was unavailable to them before."

Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:

  • The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through debt forgiveness and percentage of income payment plans. This program is administered through the Dollar Energy Fund. To apply, call 1-800-282-6816 or visit https://www.dollarenergy.org/myapp/.

  • The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): This program is administered by PA Department of Human Services and can provide payment directly to the utility company to help with heating bills or to help maintain or restore service. The program opened October 18, 2021. To apply, call 1-866-857-7095 or visit http://www.compass.state.pa.us.

  • The Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): This program can provide payment directly to the utility company to help maintain or restore service. The program opened October 1, 2021. To apply, visit https://www.dollarenergy.org/need-help/application-process/ or call 1-800-683-7036.

  • 2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.

  • Due to the hardships that customers are facing because of the coronavirus pandemic, various agencies are offering special grants and assistance programs to help eligible residential customers with their utility payments, rent, or mortgage. Visit https://www.compass.state.pa.us for information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Homeowners should visit https://www.phfa.org/.

For a complete list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist, or call customer service:

Met-Ed 1-800-545-7741
Penelec 1-800-545-7741
Penn Power 1-800-720-3600
West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021

Met-Ed serves about 560,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

Penelec serves nearly 600,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

Penn Power serves approximately 163,000 customers within 1,100 square miles of western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn Power, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower.

West Penn Power serves approximately 720,000 customers within 10,400 square miles of central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-pennsylvania-utilities-encourage-customers-to-arrange-payment-plans-and-apply-for-bill-assistance-programs-301406843.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

