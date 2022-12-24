U.S. markets closed

FirstEnergy and PJM Ask Customers to Conserve Electricity

·1 min read

Guidance from grid operator predicts high electric demand today amid extreme cold

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the continuing frigid weather impacting FirstEnergy's service territory along with much of the country, PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, is asking that customers take steps to conserve electricity through 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 25.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

FirstEnergy offers the following tips to help conserve the use of electricity:

  • If health permits, set thermostats at a lower temperature than usual.

  • Turn off non-essential appliances, equipment and electric lights – including holiday lights – that you do not need or are not using.

  • Postpone using major electric household appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.

  • Close curtains and blinds to retain warm air inside homes.

Demand for electricity is expected to increase through the day as the cold temperatures continue and families gather to celebrate the holiday. PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages. Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later.

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-and-pjm-ask-customers-to-conserve-electricity-301709860.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

