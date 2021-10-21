FirstEnergy to Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference

U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

·1 min read
AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 after markets close on Thursday, October 28. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 29. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy's Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.

The company plans to post its third quarter presentation and supporting materials to the investor section of the website after markets close on October 28.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

