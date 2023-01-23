FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards and clarifies the expectations to the year's result

FirstFarms A/S

As a result of increasingly better market conditions for pigs and stable and good market conditions for crops and milk in Q4, 2022, FirstFarms A/S adjusts upwards its expectations for the year's result.

The announced expectations for EBITDA and EBIT are raised with 30 mDKK and 25 mDKK at the bottom of the announced expectations and 10 mDKK and 5 mDKK at the top. The spread is thus narrowed by 20 mDKK to an EBITDA of 140-150 mDKK against previously 110-140 mDKK and EBIT of 90-100 mDKK against previously 65-95 mDKK, as announced in company announcement no. 24/2022.

The company expects the 2022-result to be historically good.

“We have experienced historically high prices for milk and crops and recently the prices for pigs have also reached a better level. The pig production is, however, affected by high costs, but this is outweighed by the efficiency and circularity we have achieved in the production,” say CEO Anders H. Nørgaard.

Announced expectations for 2022

mDKK



EBITDA



EBIT 23 January 2023 (company announcement no. 1)

2 November 2022 (company announcement no. 24)

24 August 2022 (company announcement no.15)

23 March 2022 (company announcement no. 3) 140-150

110-140

90-130

80-120 90-100

65-95

45-85

35-75

