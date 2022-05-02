U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,062.00
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    +0.38 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0680
    -0.1130 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,550.40
    -7.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.20
    -1.46 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

FIRSTFUND REPORTS 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VPRIF
  • FFP.V

TSXV Trading Symbol: FFP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) (the "Company" or "Firstfund") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 show a net income of $112,464 or $0.02 per share (2020 - $287,817 or $0.04 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net gain of $70,086 (2020 - $210,261) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income increased to $80,102 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (2020 - $79,682).

The financial results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 show a net loss of $115,460 or $0.02 per share (2020 - $224,001 or $0.04 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net loss of $210,261 (2020 - $350,433) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income decreased to $311,884 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (2020 - $327,888).

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Firstfund

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) is a venture capital and property development and management company doing business primarily in Canada and the West Coast of the United States. The Company is an investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Firstfund has invested its capital in both private companies and publicly traded companies since 1983. The Company continues to investigate other investment opportunities for its portfolio. Firstfund earns fee income for real estate development and property management activities performed on properties owned by other companies and limited partnerships managed by companies under common control.

On behalf of the Board of
CONSOLIDATED FIRSTFUND CAPITAL CORP.

"W. Douglas Grant" (signed)
______________________________
W. Douglas Grant, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c8604.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up AeroVironment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Registry?

    Every investor in AeroVironment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    This morning, we issued two press releases, our earnings press release, providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and the release relating to the FDA's action on the AXS07 NDA. During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance.