Firstkind Ltd joins the Legs Matter coalition as gold corporate partner

·3 min read

  • Firstkind Ltd, a Sky Medical Technology company, announces it has joined the Legs Matter Coalition as a gold corporate partner.

  • Legs Matter increases awareness, understanding, and action for lower leg and foot conditions among the public and healthcare professionals.

 LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstkind Ltd, a Sky Medical Technology company, today announces it has joined the Legs Matter Coalition as a gold corporate partner.  Legs Matter increases awareness, understanding, and action for lower leg and foot conditions among healthcare professionals and the wider public. The organisation, which operates under the governance of registered charity the Society of Tissue Viability, believes everyone has a right to good-quality lower leg and foot care that promotes healing and reduces the risk of harm.

The geko™ device on the leg
The geko™ device on the leg

A recent study estimated that 3.8 million people in the UK have a leg wound that needs to be managed by the NHS. The cost of managing unhealed leg wounds is £5.6 billion – an average cost of £3,700 per person annually and 2.5 times the cost of managing a healed wound (£1,500).

Legs Matter focuses on common leg and foot problems, such as leg ulceration, peripheral arterial disease, chronic oedema/lymphoedema and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). "We want people to know how to spot early signs of these problems, what preventative measures to take, and when to seek professional help.", says Sarah Gardner, Chair of the Legs Matter Coalition. "It is important that organisations working across the field of leg and foot care can collaborate to raise awareness of the Legs Matter campaign and direct people to valuable advice that can prevent their conditions from worsening."

Sky Medical Technology's CEO, Bernard Ross, adds: "We are always looking to partner with organisations addressing similar issues to us, and Legs Matter shares our commitment to delivering quality care for patients with new and innovative methods. Venous leg ulcers present a significant burden to healthcare systems globally and by supporting Legs Matter we can collaborate to raise further awareness."

Sky Medical Technology develops medical devices that treat a wide range of medical conditions. The battery-powered geko™ is a daily disposable device around the size of a wristwatch and worn at the knee. It works by gently stimulating the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased venous arterial and microcirculatory blood flow, equal to 60 percent of walking without a patient having to move.

The geko™ device is clinically proven to address a range of medical conditions including the prevention of blood clots, the reduction of pre- and post-operative oedema (swelling) and wound healing (venous leg ulcers).

https://legsmatter.org/updates-events/welcome-firstkind-ltd-as-a-gold-partner/

About Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology (Sky) is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of non-invasive neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a ground-breaking NMES technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading product, the geko™ device. The company develops a range of products tailored to the needs of different medical application areas, selling both direct and through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of interest include DVT prevention, the treatment and reduction of oedema and venous insufficiency. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890163/geko_leg_device.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765040/Firstkind_Logo.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340942/Sky_Medical_Logo.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890164/geko_wound_therapy_Logo.jpg

