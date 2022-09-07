U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Firstleaf Honored by Quartz as One of the Best Companies for Remote Workers 2022

·4 min read

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf, America's most personalized wine company, was announced as one of the honorees on Quartz's global ranking of the Best Companies for Remote Workers. Firstleaf was ranked #4 in the best medium-sized company category. The program honors companies providing outstanding benefits and work culture for remote employees around the world and across various industries.

Firstleaf logo (PRNewsfoto/Firstleaf)
Firstleaf logo (PRNewsfoto/Firstleaf)

Led by founder and CEO Philip James, Firstleaf has remote employees located in over 80 cities around the world. Firstleaf fosters a strong company culture which is prioritized throughout the organization including weekly company-wide town halls and annual offsites in cities across the U.S. and South America. These events help employees stay connected and attain impactful relationships and team building across various departments within the company.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the companies for Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers award," said CEO and Founder Philip James. "Firstleaf became a fully remote company in 2020, and we pride ourselves on being able to work successfully no matter where we are in the world. Our company culture and employees' work-life balance have been a priority to me since I started this company, and I'm glad that we can continue to offer flexibility to our team. While we all aren't in the same office together, we continue to work seamlessly as a team to bring the best wine to our members."

Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers award is an opt-in global ranking that assesses company practices and measures employee satisfaction in areas including leadership, pay and benefits, training and development, corporate culture, communication, and overall engagement. The online surveys were conducted by the Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

"Companies at the vanguard of remote work helped show everyone else how to do it. Now we are seeing their best practices replicated across industries, at companies of all sizes," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "The companies on our ranking are putting their remote policies to use as a recruiting and retention play, as a tool for diversifying their talent pool, and as a performance strategy. Our second annual ranking honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in ensuring that their remote workers have the tools they need, from technology stipends to wellness perks, to do their jobs effectively."

Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With more than 700,000 12-bottle cases sold last year, Firstleaf is the #1 trusted wine brand in consumer rankings. Nearly one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

Its wines have won over 2,800 awards, including over 300 90+ point scores, and 92% of its wines are award-winning. In 2022, for the second year in a row, Firstleaf appeared on Inc. 5000's list which honors the fastest-growing private companies in America. Firstleaf was also awarded Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies in the data science category and was recognized as one of Wine Business Monthly's 50 Largest Wineries. This came on the heels of being named Wine Company of the Year in Winemaker Challenge International's 2021 wine competition, one of the only U.S. wine competitions judged exclusively by professional winemakers.

To learn more about Firstleaf, including career opportunities, visit www.firstleaf.com.

About Quartz Media

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstleaf-honored-by-quartz-as-one-of-the-best-companies-for-remote-workers-2022-301619664.html

SOURCE Firstleaf

