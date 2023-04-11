Firstleaf Introduces Eco-Friendly Wine Collection

Firstleaf Introduces New Eco-Friendly Wine Collection That Allows Wine Lovers To Go Green With Their Wine Selections

Firstleaf's Eco-Friendly Wines Highlight Company's Commitment to Sustainability

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, is pleased to announce its Eco-Friendly Wine Collection , which features bottles from Earth-conscious producers. The company is committed to partnering with winemakers who prioritize sustainability and minimizing their environmental impact.

"At Firstleaf, we practice the tenets of Earth Day every day and take protecting our world seriously. As we curate wine from across the globe, we've witnessed many eco-friendly techniques that we champion and support-including organic and biodynamic farming, dry-farming and other sustainable practices," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "We're thrilled to introduce our Eco-Friendly Wine Collection to the world as part of our commitment to sustainability and a greener planet."

Some member favorites from the Firstleaf Eco-Friendly Wine Collection include:

Trailstone 2020 Riesling: an award-winning and refreshingly fruity creation that hails from the cool vineyards of Washington.



Ĝenerala Paixão NV Vinho Tinto: a Platinum Medal-winning Portuguese wine with rich black fruit, white pepper, and vanilla accents.



Musa Noctuaria 2020 Tempranillo: a 98 point "Best of Class" wine from Musa Noctuaria that radiates with fresh, floral aromas contrasted by rich and savory dark fruit flavors.

The wine industry relies on a healthy planet to thrive. According to the World Economic Forum, while the industry is traditionally a low-emitting sector, it is under particular threat from climate change. That's why many winemakers are putting sustainability at the heart of what they do. "Firstleaf recognizes that in order for winemakers in America and across the globe to continue producing a quality product, sustainability and a low-carbon footprint are paramount," said James.

By working with producers who prioritize sustainable vineyard and cellar practices, support their local and national eco-friendly measures, and eliminate waste, Firstleaf is taking steps toward a greener future. All Firstleaf shipments are made with 100 percent recyclable packaging, allowing customers to feel good about their orders and Firstleaf to continue to protect and nurture the beautiful world of wine.

To learn more about Firstleaf, please click here .

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curateeach shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottlesand discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran andOxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf bringstogether proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to builda unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With a wide variety ofwines from around the world, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of itsmonthly boxes are unique.

Water is the most important ingredient in winemaking, and Firstleaf's official charity partner is Wine to Water: an international non-profit organization committed to building a holistic, community-based model by supporting the life and dignity of all through the power of clean water.

Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 andnamed 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition,Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,850 awards with more than 500 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its teamof winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select onlythe finest bottles. With a 96% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf'sdeep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners toexperts. Over one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

For more information, please email press@firstleaf.com or visit http://www.firstleaf.com .

