FirstLight Announces New Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale Sales

·3 min read

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, Unified Communications and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has named Katie Brandl as the company's Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale Sales.

Katie Brandl, Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale
Katie Brandl, Vice President of Carrier and Wholesale

Brandl joins her new role from within the company, formerly the Director of Strategic Sales for Healthcare and Financial Services. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position, with a background rooted in the telecommunications industry. Brandl began her career in telecom at Rochester Telephone selling Operator Services in 1994 and went on to work for Global Crossing as a Carrier Account Executive. After spending time with Fibertech Networks, Lightower Networks, and Crown Castle in leadership roles, Brandl joined FirstLight in 2019 as the Director of Sales in the New York West territory.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a dynamic, successful team at FirstLight," stated Katie Brandl. "The Carrier/Wholesale Team is a group of highly accomplished professionals, and I am excited to continue to grow the business and build upon our long-standing partnerships with our customers."

FirstLight's Carrier and Wholesale team is focused on enabling providers to leverage its robust fiber network and capabilities to reach deeper and wider in communities to serve customers within the FirstLight footprint, as well as providing long haul connectivity solutions and path diversity with its unique fiber routes. Its low latency, high-capacity fiber optic network is poised to support the increasing demand for 5G technology, making it a natural fit for many of its wireless customers.

"We're thrilled for Katie to bring her keen sales sense and knowledge of the carrier space to this role," said Matt Jancovic, Chief Revenue Officer for FirstLight. "Not only are we committed to delivering top-flight solutions to our Carrier and Wholesale customers, but also to building relationships and establishing trusted partnerships. Katie's leadership will undoubtedly help us continue to foster positive relationships and move FirstLight forward in the Carrier and Wholesale space."

For more information on FirstLight, visit:
https://www.firstlight.net/solutions/industry-tailored/government/

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 100,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 24,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength, and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Maura Mahoney
Mmahoney@firstlight.net

FirstLight logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstLight)
FirstLight logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstLight)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstlight-announces-new-vice-president-of-carrier-and-wholesale-sales-301406572.html

SOURCE FirstLight

