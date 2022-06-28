U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

Firstlight Media recognized as finalist of 2022 Microsoft Media & Communications Partner of the Year Award

·3 min read

Toronto, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Firstlight Media today announced it has been named a finalist of the Media & Communications 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Firstlight Media has been honored in the 2022 Microsoft Media & Communications Partner of the Year Awards.Logo (CNW Group/Firstlight Media)

"Cloud-native platforms are the foundations on which a new generation of FAST, AVOD and SVOD services are being built," said Paul Pastor, CBO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "We're grateful to Microsoft for singling out our platform and our people and we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring the agility, flexibility, scalability and cost-efficiency of the Firstlight Media platform to the OTT community around the world."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Firstlight Media was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Media & Communications. Rogers Sports & Media's Sportsnet SN NOW video streaming service is using sports TV's first implementation of a 100% cloud-based platform – the Firstlight Media platform running on Microsoft Azure – to achieve unprecedented agility, extensibility, and scalability and to completely rethink how sports can engage viewers.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

Firstlight Media's platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability, and security. Forward-looking OTT providers are using the Firstlight Media platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Firstlight Media is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai.

SOURCE Firstlight Media

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c1092.html

