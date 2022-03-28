U.S. markets closed

FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates

FirstService Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • FSV
FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation

Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 6, 2022

Release of First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast live and can be either accessed via FirstService’s website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the “Newsroom” tab prior to the meeting, or accessed by conference call at 1-866-220-4111 (or for international callers, at 1-862-298-9233), conference ID #2538027. For anyone unable to listen to the meeting, a replay of the meeting will be archived on FirstService’s website for access at a later time, with the rebroadcast number 1-855-859-2056 (or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406), conference ID #2538027.

FirstService also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 will be issued by press release on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at approximately 7:30 am ET. The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. The numbers to use for this call are 1-866-220-4111 (or for international callers, at 1-862-298-9233), conference ID #7684138. The conference call will also be accessible on our website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”. For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 (or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406), conference ID #7684138. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above-noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than $3.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.firstservice.com

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
CEO
(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin
CFO
(416) 960-9566


