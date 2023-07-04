Is FirstService Corporation's (TSE:FSV) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that FirstService's (TSE:FSV) stock increased by 9.4% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on FirstService's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FirstService is:

13% = US$149m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of FirstService's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, FirstService's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for FirstService's significant 32% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared FirstService's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 17%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about FirstService's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is FirstService Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for FirstService is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like FirstService is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, FirstService has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with FirstService's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

