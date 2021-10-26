FirstService Reports Strong Third Quarter Results
Strong Organic Growth Drives Double-Digit Revenue Increases Across Both Divisions
Operating highlights:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues (millions)
$
849.4
$
741.9
$
2,392.1
$
1,997.4
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)
94.2
88.7
243.8
203.8
Adjusted EPS (note 2)
1.50
1.19
3.36
2.44
GAAP Operating Earnings
61.5
59.1
156.8
120.0
GAAP EPS
1.03
0.75
2.35
1.52
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported strong results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $849.4 million, a 14% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 8% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 6% to $94.2 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.50, representing 26% growth over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $61.5 million, up from $59.1 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.03 in the quarter, compared to $0.75 for the same quarter a year ago.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, consolidated revenues were $2.39 billion, a 20% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $243.8 million, up 20%, and Adjusted EPS was $3.36, an increase of 38% versus the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $156.8 million in the current year period, versus $120.0 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.35, compared to $1.52 in the prior year period.
“We are pleased that all of our businesses contributed in delivering strong organic growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “This performance was particularly impressive, given the ongoing labour and resource constraints which limited our ability to drive further growth. Market demand indicators remain strong and provide us with confidence in navigating through the challenging macroeconomic environment,” he concluded.
About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.
FirstService generates more than US$3.1 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.
Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $423.1 million for the third quarter, up 13% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 8% and the remaining contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Revenue growth in the quarter reflected ongoing contract wins and was augmented by increased labour-driven services in our amenity management offering related to further client facility reopenings in the aftermath of the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $45.1 million, versus $41.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $38.0 million, versus $35.2 million for the third quarter of last year. Margins decreased during the quarter as a result of increased wage inflation compared to the prior year.
FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $426.4 million, up 16% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 9%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Top-line growth was broad-based across all of our service lines, including double-digit organic growth at our home improvement brands and Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $53.0 million, versus $48.7 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $31.1 million, versus $28.5 million in the prior year quarter. The division margin decline was due to increased supply chain costs and associated labour cost increases during the third quarter.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $3.9 million in the third quarter, relative to $1.8 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $7.5 million, relative to $4.5 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year cost increase reflects higher compensation expense compared to the prior year third quarter, which included significant COVID-19 expense reductions.
Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-888-241-0551; or 2) for international callers, 647-427-3415. The call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed live or after the call at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors / Newsroom” section.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.
Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
COMPANY CONTACTS:
D. Scott Patterson
President & CEO
Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566
Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$)
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
52,872
$
40,966
$
120,735
$
76,663
Income tax
17,321
12,969
39,321
24,118
Other income, net
(12,539
)
(269
)
(15,295
)
(645
)
Interest expense, net
3,873
5,464
12,031
19,881
Operating earnings
61,527
59,130
156,792
120,017
Depreciation and amortization
23,977
26,184
70,876
73,179
Acquisition-related items
5,152
950
4,946
1,752
Stock-based compensation expense
3,540
2,468
11,230
8,880
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,196
$
88,732
$
243,844
$
203,828
2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$)
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
52,872
$
40,966
$
120,735
$
76,663
Non-controlling interest share of earnings
(1,564
)
(760
)
(6,927
)
(5,841
)
Acquisition-related items
5,152
950
4,946
1,752
Amortization of intangible assets
10,567
13,191
30,987
35,416
Stock-based compensation expense
3,540
2,468
11,230
8,880
Income tax on adjustments
(3,668
)
(4,071
)
(10,977
)
(11,517
)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments
(404
)
(303
)
(756
)
(823
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
66,495
$
52,441
$
149,238
$
104,530
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in US$)
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.03
$
0.75
$
2.35
$
1.52
Non-controlling interest redemption increment
0.13
0.17
0.22
0.13
Acquisition-related items
0.11
0.02
0.11
0.04
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
0.17
0.21
0.50
0.60
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
0.06
0.04
0.18
0.15
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.50
$
1.19
$
3.36
$
2.44
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months
Nine months
ended September 30
ended September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
849,431
$
741,932
$
2,392,127
$
1,997,360
Cost of revenues
579,309
496,367
1,624,797
1,343,526
Selling, general and administrative expenses
179,466
159,301
534,716
458,886
Depreciation
13,410
12,993
39,889
37,763
Amortization of intangible assets
10,567
13,191
30,987
35,416
Acquisition-related items (1)
5,152
950
4,946
1,752
Operating earnings
61,527
59,130
156,792
120,017
Interest expense, net
3,873
5,464
12,031
19,881
Other income (2)
(12,539
)
(269
)
(15,295
)
(645
)
Earnings before income tax
70,193
53,935
160,056
100,781
Income tax
17,321
12,969
39,321
24,118
Net earnings
52,872
40,966
120,735
76,663
Non-controlling interest share of earnings
1,564
760
6,927
5,841
Non-controlling interest redemption increment
5,693
7,379
9,603
5,588
Net earnings attributable to Company
$
45,615
$
32,827
$
104,205
$
65,234
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.04
$
0.76
$
2.38
$
1.54
Diluted
1.03
0.75
2.35
1.52
Adjusted earnings per share (3)
$
1.50
$
1.19
$
3.36
$
2.44
Weighted average common shares (thousands)
Basic
43,865
43,476
43,798
42,480
Diluted
44,471
43,942
44,351
42,868
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) Other income includes a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment.
(3) See definition and reconciliation above.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of US dollars)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
140,861
$
184,295
Restricted cash
31,262
24,643
Accounts receivable
534,279
418,890
Prepaid and other current assets
223,442
191,488
Current assets
929,844
819,316
Other non-current assets
17,430
14,970
Fixed assets
134,791
126,569
Operating lease right-of-use assets
156,708
153,185
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,155,621
1,082,500
Total assets
$
2,394,394
$
2,196,540
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
400,015
$
349,692
Other current liabilities
134,922
102,266
Operating lease liabilities - current
38,740
35,315
Long-term debt - current
56,378
56,478
Current liabilities
630,055
543,751
Long-term debt - non-current
509,270
533,126
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
128,885
128,793
Other liabilities
105,191
96,093
Deferred income tax
40,078
41,345
Redeemable non-controlling interests
212,814
193,034
Shareholders' equity
768,101
660,398
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,394,394
$
2,196,540
Supplemental balance sheet information
Total debt
$
565,648
$
589,604
Total debt, net of cash
424,787
405,309
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of US dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
52,872
$
40,966
$
120,735
$
76,663
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
23,978
26,184
70,877
73,179
Deferred income tax
(995
)
(2,134
)
(2,725
)
(6,339
)
Other
(3,998
)
2,486
4,000
8,155
71,857
67,502
192,887
151,658
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
(41,135
)
(27,384
)
(79,821
)
5,509
Payables and accruals
22,073
34,295
13,705
52,630
Other
(24,254
)
(32,494
)
8,493
(14,837
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
28,541
41,919
135,264
194,960
Investing activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(46,408
)
(64,507
)
(86,011
)
(64,507
)
Disposition of business, net of cash disposed
15,780
-
15,780
-
Purchases of fixed assets
(13,245
)
(8,820
)
(42,348
)
(30,901
)
Other investing activities
(1,836
)
(544
)
(6,112
)
(1,330
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,709
)
(73,871
)
(118,691
)
(96,738
)
Financing activities
Increase in long-term debt, net
(6,922
)
(41,863
)
(24,827
)
(163,787
)
Proceeds received on common share issuance
-
-
-
150,008
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net
(276
)
(3,723
)
(5,676
)
(18,790
)
Dividends paid to common shareholders
(7,999
)
(7,168
)
(23,190
)
(20,259
)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests
(1,057
)
(3,368
)
(8,213
)
(3,418
)
Other financing activities
(1,345
)
5,255
8,516
6,483
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,599
)
(50,867
)
(53,390
)
(49,763
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(531
)
(101
)
2
(385
)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(35,298
)
(82,920
)
(36,815
)
48,074
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
207,421
265,285
208,938
134,291
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
172,123
$
182,365
$
172,123
$
182,365
Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
Consolidated
Three months ended September 30
2021
Revenues
$
423,069
$
426,362
$
-
$
849,431
Adjusted EBITDA
45,083
53,009
(3,896
)
94,196
Operating earnings
37,998
31,074
(7,545
)
61,527
2020
Revenues
$
374,756
$
367,176
$
-
$
741,932
Adjusted EBITDA
41,805
48,678
(1,751
)
88,732
Operating earnings
35,200
28,451
(4,521
)
59,130
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
Consolidated
Nine months ended September 30
2021
Revenues
$
1,179,770
$
1,212,357
$
-
$
2,392,127
Adjusted EBITDA
120,984
134,587
(11,727
)
243,844
Operating earnings
101,646
78,329
(23,183
)
156,792
2020
Revenues
$
1,052,572
$
944,788
$
-
$
1,997,360
Adjusted EBITDA
102,940
106,468
(5,580
)
203,828
Operating earnings
84,604
50,722
(15,309
)
120,017