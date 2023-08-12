FirstService (TSE:FSV) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like FirstService (TSE:FSV), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

FirstService's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that FirstService has managed to grow EPS by 29% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for FirstService remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$4.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of FirstService's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are FirstService Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since FirstService has a market capitalisation of CA$9.3b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$770m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does FirstService Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that FirstService has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for FirstService you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

