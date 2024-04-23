New fiscal rules a 'fresh start' as European Parliament vote passes

DPA
1 min read
0
Markus Ferber, Chairman of Hanns Seidel Foundation, attends the Ludwig Erhard Summit. Sven Hoppe/dpa
Markus Ferber, Chairman of Hanns Seidel Foundation, attends the Ludwig Erhard Summit. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to adopt new fiscal rules governing the amount of public debt an EU country can accumulate and the size of a budget deficit permitted.

German EU lawmaker Markus Ferber from the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) said in a statement the new rules were "a fresh start and a return to fiscal responsibility."

Portuguese EU legislator Margarida Marques from the centre-left Socialist and Democrats (S&D) said the changes allowed for social needs and "provide more room for investment."

The new fiscal rules have two parts. The individual economic condition of each EU country is to be given greater consideration when setting targets to reduce excessive debt and deficits.

At the same time, new fiscal regulations have clear minimum requirements for reducing debt rations for highly indebted countries in the European Union.

Eurostat reported that 13 EU countries had a debt ratio higher than 60% of GDP in 2023. Greece was the highest at 161.9%, Italy at 137.3%, France at 110.6%, Spain at 107.7% and Belgium at 105.2%.

The lowest ratios of government debt to GDP were recorded in Estonia at 19.6%, Bulgaria at 23.1%, Luxembourg at 25.7%, Denmark at 29.3%, Sweden at 31.2% and Lithuania at 38.3%

Previous rules were long considered too complicated and strict for monitoring and enforcing debt requirements.

Now the debt level of an EU member state may not exceed 60% of gross domestic product (GDP).

In addition, the general government deficit - i.e. the gap between income and expenditure of the public budget, which is primarily covered by loans - must be kept below 3% of GDP.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Trump called this visa 'very bad' for Americans. Truth Social applied for one

    The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. Federal immigration data shows the company was approved for a visa a few months later.

  • US business activity cools in April; inflation measures mixed

    S&P Global said on Tuesday that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March. The slowdown reflected weaker rates of growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with activity easing to three- and five-month lows, respectively. The United States continues to outperform its global peers, despite 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022 to tame inflation.

  • US agency poised to ban worker 'noncompete' agreements

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected on Tuesday to approve a rule that would ban agreements commonly signed by workers not to join their employers' competitors, which it says limit worker mobility and suppress their pay. The five-member FTC, which enforces antitrust laws and currently has a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden, is scheduled to meet later on Tuesday to vote on the rule first proposed in January 2023. The FTC, Democrats and worker advocates who support the rule say it is necessary to rein in the increasingly common practice of requiring workers to sign so-called "noncompete" agreements, even in lower-paying service industries such as fast food and retail.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Soar on Missiles and Space

    Lockheed Martin said its investing at maximum capacity to work through a $159 billion backlog of orders for missiles, air-defense systems and space hardware, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as efforts to tackle China’s expanding military. Sales and profit at the world’s biggest military contractor beat analysts’ expectations in the quarter ended Mar. 31. The industry outlook has been strengthened by the recent passing of a Pentagon budget and impending approval of extra spending on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

  • Vanguard favors inflation protection amid rising price pressure risks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Vanguard executive said on Monday increasing inflation protection in investment portfolios was worthwhile in light of recent U.S. data and the global risks of a rebound in price pressures. For international investors, the strategy was also worth considering because Middle East tensions could lift transportation costs and oil prices, Roger Hallam, global head of rates at the world's second-largest asset manager, said in a webinar. "We do think it's attractive to increase the level of inflation protection within portfolios at present," he said.

  • Oil Market Sees Iran Sanctions Having Muted Export Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Legislation pushing Joe Biden to ratchet up sanctions on Iranian crude oil is on track to become law as early as this week. But don’t expect the president to fully use his new powers any time soon.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020‘Magnificent Seven’

  • The US economy showed signs of a 'wobble' in April

    Economic output scaled back in April as business digested that interest rates could remain higher for longer than initially hoped.

  • Sundar Pichai tells Google staff he doesn’t want any more political debates in the office after firing 28 employees over Israeli contract protest

    Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has ordered employees to leave their political opinions at home after sacking "disruptive" protesting employees.

  • ‘Iran is broke’: How clerics crippled the Islamic Republic

    Inflation in Iran makes Britain’s cost of living crisis look like a picnic.