FiscalNote CEO & Co-Founder Tim Hwang Visits Seoul, Korea

With FiscalNote's Debut as a Publicly-Traded Company on August 1, Hwang - a second-generation Korean American - Makes History as Youngest Asian American CEO/Co-Founder on New York Stock Exchange

Hwang to Visit FiscalNote's Expanding Seoul Office and Meet Aicel Technologies Team in Wake of Company's Completion of Its Aicel Acquisition

FiscalNote Ramping-up Efforts to Establish Seoul as Its Leading Tech Hub and Gateway to Opportunities in APAC Region, Building On its Existing Presence

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote Chairman, CEO, & Co-Founder Tim Hwang - a second-generation Korean American - is conducting a business visit to Korea for the first time following the company's debut in the public markets, and will be in Seoul from August 18-August 25 and is available for media interviews and reporter meet-and-greets during this period.

FiscalNote

To schedule an interview with Tim Hwang during his visit to Korea, please contact one of the media representatives listed below.

For more information about FiscalNote's launch as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NOTE), please read our August 4, 2022 press release .

For more information about FiscalNote's acquisition of Seoul-based Aicel Technologies, please read our August 1, 2022 press release .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Liz Sohn

FiscalNote (Korea)

Liz.Sohn@fiscalnote.com

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote (U.S.)

press@fiscalnote.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489173/FiscalNote_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FiscalNote