FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Surpasses EBITDA Expectations and Divests Board. ...

Revenue Growth : FiscalNote reported a 17% year-over-year revenue increase in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA : Q4 adjusted EBITDA reached $3 million, exceeding guidance and marking a 157% increase year-over-year.

Divestiture of Board.Org : Sold for up to $103 million, providing a significant cash-on-cash return and enhancing the balance sheet.

Debt Repayment : Utilized $65.7 million from the divestiture to repay senior debt, improving the capital structure.

Operational Metrics : Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rose 11% to $126 million at the end of 2023.

Net Revenue Retention: Maintained at 99% in Q4, indicating strong customer retention.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing on March 12, 2024, showcasing robust fundamentals, revenue growth, and a strategic divestiture that positions it for continued growth and profitability.

FiscalNote's revenue increased by 17% year-over-year in 2023, demonstrating the company's ability to expand its customer base and increase sales. The company's high gross margins and diversified blue-chip customer base contributed to a positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3 million in Q4, a significant improvement from the previous year's loss.

The divestiture of Board.Org, a non-core product offering, for up to $103 million has provided FiscalNote with a strengthened capital structure. The sale resulted in a 9.5x cash-on-cash return for FiscalNote in less than three years, highlighting the company's strategic investment decisions and execution.

The company's operational metrics further underscore its solid performance. Run-Rate Revenue increased by 10% to $140 million as of December 31, 2023, and the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) saw an 11% increase to $126 million. The Quarterly Net Revenue Retention remained strong at 99% in the fourth quarter, reflecting the company's ability to maintain its existing customer base.

Looking ahead, FiscalNote provided guidance for full-year 2024, projecting GAAP revenue of $123 to $127 million and a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $7 to $9 million. The company anticipates returning to double-digit growth rates in 2025 as it reallocates resources to high-performing offerings and benefits from recent product and organizational initiatives.

Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of FiscalNote, commented on the company's strategic direction, stating,

Over the past 12-18 months we have been focused on driving Adjusted EBITDA profitability and rationalizing our cost structure. Now, as we pivot our focus to accelerating growth, we are transforming and simplifying our organization by aligning our sales teams, streamlining our product portfolio and optimizing our capital structure."

FiscalNote's performance in 2023 and its strategic initiatives set the stage for sustained growth and profitability, making it a company to watch for value investors and industry observers alike.

For more detailed information, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and attend the earnings call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FiscalNote Holdings Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

