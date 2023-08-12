FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

There's been a major selloff in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) shares in the week since it released its second-quarter report, with the stock down 21% to US$2.53. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$33m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.23 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering FiscalNote Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$136.7m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a notable 9.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 61% to US$0.69. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$137.6m and losses of US$0.51 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on FiscalNote Holdings even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a very substantial increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$5.83, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on FiscalNote Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that FiscalNote Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 20% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 26% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.0% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FiscalNote Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

