FischTank PR Adds Industry Veteran Joanna Hamblin as Vice President of its Rapidly Growing Cleantech PR Practice

Hamblin will lead FischTank's diverse client roster of brands driving sustainability and climate tech initiatives

Joanna Hamblin Joins FischTank PR as Vice President, Cleantech

Joanna Hamblin

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, emerging tech, healthcare/biotech, real estate/proptech and professional services, today announced that Joanna Hamblin has joined the firm to serve as Vice President of its internationally recognized cleantech and sustainability PR practice.



Hamblin brings over a dozen years of industry experience and leadership to FischTank, leveraging her extensive technology expertise and knowledge of the renewables value chain. She possesses a terrific understanding of complex and technical subject matter, successfully incorporating it into communications programs that resonate with journalists, partners, investors and the general public. Her experience in developing comprehensive PR strategies and executing upon them brings significant value to FischTank clients operating in industries spanning eMobility, energy storage, solar, grid edge technologies, green building and sustainable infrastructure, among others.

Most recently, Joanna led NAM eMobility Marketing for Schneider Electric, where she defined the application roadmap, marketing strategy and execution plan for a holistic, end-to-end hardware, software and app offering for residential, building and fleet segments. Prior to that she served as Sr. Marketing Manager at Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering all-electric medium-duty trucks and buses, where she was responsible for all aspects of marketing and PR. She also helped launch Motiv Energy, a one-stop-shop solution for fleets that delivered scalable charging infrastructure and asset monetization. Joanna’s work has been published in EnergyTech, Automotive Fleet and Green Living Magazine. She has spoken at leading industry events including National Parking Conference, USGBC and Empire Clean Cities.

“I am thrilled to join FischTank PR to help scale the cleantech practice with a relentless pursuit of client outcomes to drive decarbonization,” said Joanna Hamblin, Vice President, Cleantech. “Working in-house for leading cleantech and emerging energy technology companies, I know firsthand what it takes to bring differentiated, cost competitive solutions to market – and how to successfully tell their story. I am also dually excited to work with a dedicated team of colleagues to help them grow and achieve their professional success.”

Joanna will help FischTank scale its rapidly growing cleantech practice by providing valuable insights regarding account strategies and media relations programs, supporting the agency's business development and brand development, and playing an instrumental role in professional development among the team. She will work directly with clients to achieve successful outcomes, represent the agency at industry events and in the media, and serve as a mentor for emerging technology PR professionals.

“Joanna Hamblin is a terrific addition to the FischTank PR team for many reasons, but most importantly the direct impact she will have on our colleagues and clients,” said Eric Fischgrund, Founder and CEO, FischTank PR. “As someone who has led marketing and public relations functions in-house for several prominent eMobility and grid-services companies, her experience and leadership bring significant value to the firm. We are excited to work with Joanna and believe she’ll complement our existing team of leaders at FischTank.”

