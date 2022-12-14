U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Fish Collagen Peptides Market to hit $1 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Fish collagen peptides industry is expected to register 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by rising need for anti-aging and other skin care products.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Fish Collagen Peptides Market was estimated at USD 750 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $1 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Fish collagen peptides are widely used in several cosmetic applications, such as creams, serums, and lotions. The need for anti-aging and other skin care products is rapidly increasing, especially in regions like Europe, which has an expansive geriatric population. This has led to a steady increase in the usage of beneficial ingredients such as fish collagen peptides. Busy lifestyles, hectic schedules, and changes in daily eating habits can have adverse effects on a person’s skin health. Chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity will also boost the product adoption.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4644


Fish bones become major source of collagen to treat bone-related ailments

Fish collagen peptides market revenue from the bone segment will exceed USD 145 million by 2032. Fish bones can act as an excellent source of collagen. This type of collagen is becoming increasingly popular, because it comes from an abundantly available marine source, which means it is bioavailable.

Due to its capacity to speed up the bone formation process, fishbone collagen peptides are becoming more popular in the healthcare industry as a bone void filler. Over the course of the forecast period, the demand for fish collagen from bones is expected to be driven by the rising need for collagen sponges to transport proteins in bone-repairing treatments.

Key reasons for fish collagen peptides market growth:

  1. Growing demand for fish collagen peptides in the pharmaceutical sector.

  2. Widening demand for collagen products in European cosmetics industry.

Skin & hair health properties to boost consumption of fish collagen peptides in cosmetics

Fish collagen peptides market size from cosmetic applications is estimated to record more than 4.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe of 2023-2032. The demand for skin care products is rising at a substantial pace, as customers are seeing a considerable increase in disposable incomes. Other factors, such as changing lifestyles and varying climatic conditions are contributing to the growing sales of advanced skincare solutions. Fish collagen is rich in amino acids, vitamin E, ferulic acid, allantoin, and starch, thereby helping maintain good skin and body health.

Fish collagen peptides to become preferred anti-aging ingredient in North America

North America fish collagen peptides market value is predicted to cross US$ 335 million by 2032, cites the report. The commercialization of collagen-based drug delivery systems is increasing across the region. North America’s elderly population is expanding at a strong rate each year, which has prompted them to increase their investments in anti-aging products.

Cosmetologists and dermatologists are gaining a better understanding of the benefits of fish collagen peptides for the skin. These peptides, which are being extensively used in cosmetic products, have anti-aging and wrinkle-reducing properties.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4644

Capsugel Belgium NV, Amicogen, Inc, Rousselot, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co, Ltd., Norland Products, and Vivesa Holding S.R.O, among many others, are some of the leading producers and suppliers of fish collagen peptides. Different parts of the fish, such as skin, bones, scales, and fins are often used to extract collagen. Since the demand for dietary supplements and anti-aging skincare solutions is growing at a vigorous pace, manufacturers are making several changes in their products to make them more suitable for these applications.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3   Fish Collagen Peptides Market Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry landscape, 2018–2032
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Vendor Matrix
3.5    Technology Landscape
3.6    Raw material trends covid impact on supply
3.7    Cost structure analysis
3.8    Regulatory landscape
3.9    COVID-19 Impact on pricing trends, 2018–2032
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.11    Innovation & sustainability
3.12    Growth potential analysis, 2019
3.13    Porter’s analysis
3.14    PESTEL analysis
3.15    Impact of COVID-19 on fish collagen peptides demand, by application
3.16    COVID-19 overview on world economy
Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape, 2021
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share analysis by region, 2021
4.3    Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4    Vendor adoption matrix
4.5    Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


