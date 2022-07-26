Do all fish need to drink water? How freshwater vs. saltwater fish process water.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Earth is made up of about 71% water. The World Atlas estimates there are about 3.5 trillion fish living in the ocean with about 18,000 different species identified.

Water is an essential part of daily life. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the average U.S. adult drinks about 44 ounces of water per day. The human body itself is about 60% water, says the USGS.

Water plays an important role in the lives of fish and humans in very similar yet different ways. Butdo fish drink water just like humans?

Do fish drink water?

Fish do consume water and need it to survive just as humans do. But fish don’t necessarily drink it as a human drinks a glass of water.

Fish consume water through a process known as osmosis. Merriam-Webster defines osmosis as “movement of a solvent (such as water) through a semipermeable membrane (as of a living cell) into a solution of higher solute concentration that tends to equalize the concentrations of solute on the two sides of the membrane.”

In simpler terms, osmosis is the process of something passing through a thin sheet to alter and balance a substance in something. Fish absorb water through gills through the process of osmosis, essentially being their equivalent to drinking water.

Do all fish drink water through osmosis?

Not all fish drink water solely through osmosis. According to McGill University, saltwater fish consume water not only through osmosis, but also purposefully drink water to have some go through the digestive tract. Water does end up going into freshwater fish’s mouths, but instead of swallowing it, the water is filtered out through the gills.

Why don’t freshwater fish swallow freshwater?

Unlike saltwater fish, freshwater fish do not need to consume water through their mouth to survive.

McGill University explains freshwater fish’s blood and bodily fluids are saltier than the water they swim in. “Fishes’ bodies, just like ours, need a certain concentration of salt to function best," says McGill University. Swallowing freshwater could throw off the balance in a freshwater fish’s body.

Why do saltwater fish swallow saltwater?

Saltwater fish swallow water for the opposite reason freshwater expel it. McGill states saltwater fish need to swallow saltwater in order to get enough in their system.

