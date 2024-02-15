Fish fry: 12 Springfield area fish fries to check out this spring

With Lent beginning Wednesday, it means it's the return of fish fry season.

Several groups in the area are hosting fries leading up to Easter Sunday, March 31. Here are a few to check out.

Anchor Boat Club, 407 E. Lake Shore Drive

Fish fries are held every Friday from Feb. 16 to March 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Lent options include choice of fried or baked fish (3 piece), shrimp (10 piece) or a combo meal (two fish and five shrimp). Each cost $13. Non-lent options also will be available such as burgers and grilled cheese.

Natalie Morris

Aqua Sports Club, 1 Club Area

Fish fries are held every Friday between Feb. 16 and March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The all-you-can-eat walleye dinner is available for dine in only for $11. Other options include catfish dinner ($13), 8-piece shrimp dinner ($12) and the children's two-piece chicken strip dinner ($8). Dinners come with fries, coleslaw and bread.

Call 217-529-2431 to place to-go orders in advance.

Elks Lodge 158, 409 E. Lake Shore Drive

Fish fries held every Friday between Feb. 23 and March 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Selections include walleye dinner, shrimp dinner or a combination dinner.

Dinners come with a choice of baked potato or fries, coleslaw and bread. Childrens dinner options feature fish or hotdog. Prices not available.

Little Flower Men’s Club Fish Fry at the Catholic Church of the Little Flower, 800 Adlai Stevenson Drive

The club is hosting its 25th annual fish fry on Fridays between Feb. 16 through March 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Dine-in and drive-through services available.

Offerings include fish, shrimp, chicken tenders, cheese pizza and grilled cheese sandwiches. Meals come with a choice of fries or baked potato, cole slaw and two hush puppies. Cost is $13 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and younger.

Dessert selections feature freshly fried donuts ($3 a dozen) or ice cream ($1).

MJ’s Fish and Chicken Express, 716 E. Enos St.

Dine in and take out is available from Feb. 16 to March 22 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Story continues

The limited menu features a choice of catfish ($12 small, $16 large) or walleye ($10 small, $14 large) with fries and coleslaw. Advance orders can be placed by calling 217-572-0257.

More: The wait is finally over Springfield, those warm TikTok-touted cookies go on sale Feb. 9

Men’s Club Fish Fries at Blessed Sacrament, 1725 S. Walnut St.

Fish fries held every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Choose between walleye, catfish or shrimp for the adult dinner entree options. Meal comes with fries and coleslaw. Cost is $10. Kids dinners are available for $5 and include a choice of cheese pizza.

The Mess Hall Restaurant at American Legion Post 32, 1120 Sangamon Ave.

The Mess Hall is open to the public. Lunch and dinner lent specials are available every day starting Feb. 14 through Good Friday on March 29. The Lent specials are in addition to the full menu offerings.

Lunch specials are served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Features include a walleye sandwich ($10.75) and a shrimp basket ($13.95). Both come with fries. A dinner salad can be added for an additional $2.50.

Dinner specials are available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. feature walleye ($11.50), whole catfish ($13.95) and an eight-piece fried shrimp basket ($15.25). The fish diners come with a choice of potato, salad or coleslaw and bread. The shrimp basket comes with a choice of potato, a dinner salad and a roll.

Take out or drive through available. Phone: 217-523-3415.

St. John Vianney Knights of Columbus Council 14024, 902 St. John’s Drive in Sherman

Fish fries will be served every Friday from Feb. 16 to March 22 in the church’s activity center.

Adult dinners include choice of walleye, catfish filet, shrimp or chicken strip dinners. Meals come with a choice of baked potato, fries or macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. Dine in also includes bread and a beverage. Cost is $10.

Kids dinners feature the same entrees with a choice of one side order for $5.

Desserts, soda, beer and wine are available for purchase by dine-in customers only. Dine-in and carry-out services available from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; drive-through service is available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Chatham American Legion Post 759, 206 W. Chestnut St.

All-you-can-eat fish fries held every Friday from Feb. 16 to March 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Carry out is available but the endless plate option is only good for dine-in customers.

Meals include fried fish filets, choice of baked potato or river fries, coleslaw, dessert and choice of coffee or tea. Cost is $12 for adults.

A la carte options which include fish sandwiches, chicken tenders, hot dogs and side dishes, can be purchased separately for carry out. Children 12 and younger have the option of either a hot dog, chips and drink for $5 or choice of fish or chicken tenders with chips and a drink for $6.

Knights of Columbus Lake Club, 141 N. Lakewood Drive, Chatham

Fish fries will be held Feb. 16 through March 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Dinner options include walleye either plain or Cajun ($10), shrimp ($11) or chicken strips ($8). Dinners come with a choice of potato and coleslaw. A la carte offerings include a walleye sandwich ($6), additional fries, baked potato or coleslaw ($2) and cheese fries ($3).

Kids meal features chicken strips and fries for $5. Carry-out is an option.

Knights of Columbus Council 4696 at 510 E. Spark St. in Raymond

The hall is hosting a fry every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal includes fried fish, potato wedge, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and cake. Cost is $13 for one adult, $25 for two. Kids 10 and younger eat for $7 (Kids price good for dine in only).

St. Louis Church Parish Center, 311 S. Elm St. Nokomis

The all-you-can-eat fish fry will be held every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 22 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Parish Center.

The meal includes both baked and fried fish, pizza, macaroni and cheese, fries, green beans, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and dessert. Cost is $15 for an adult meal, $7 for kids ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and younger eat for free. A box of fish by itself can be purchased for $25. Carry out is available as well.

The A La Carte column highlights restaurant openings, closing, renovations and relocations, as well as personnel changes and business news. Natalie Morris can be reached at 737-7254 or by email at natalie.sjr@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Fish fries in Springfield, Illinois in 2024 as Lent gets started